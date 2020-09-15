QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment strategy
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
Qiagen N.V.
QGEN
NL0012169213
QIAGEN N.V.
(QGEN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
09/14 04:10:00 pm
49.99
USD
+0.89%
05:55a
QIAGEN NV
: DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/14
QIAGEN N.V.
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/14
QIAGEN N.V.
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
0
09/15/2020 | 05:55am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
In a research note published by Sven Kürten, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
All news about QIAGEN N.V.
05:55a
QIAGEN NV
: DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/14
QIAGEN N.V.
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/14
QIAGEN N.V.
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/14
QIAGEN N.V.
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/11
QIAGEN NV
: Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
09/09
QIAGEN NV
: Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/08
QIAGEN
: to Launch Rapid Portable Test That Can Analyze Over 30 Samples Per Hour..
BU
08/27
QIAGEN N.V.
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/26
QIAGEN NV
: Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/24
QIAGEN N
: to Launch Easy-to-Use Digital Test in the U.S. for Rapid Detection of..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
1 799 M
-
-
Net income 2020
331 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
991 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
35,8x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
11 435 M
11 435 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
6,91x
EV / Sales 2021
5,95x
Nbr of Employees
5 200
Free-Float
92,9%
More Financials
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
55,73 $
Last Close Price
49,99 $
Spread / Highest target
32,0%
Spread / Average Target
11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Thierry Bernard
Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence A. Rosen
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening
Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers
Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.
47.90%
11 435
LONZA GROUP
55.89%
45 121
CELLTRION, INC.
63.54%
33 509
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
4.62%
30 919
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.
50.35%
29 891
MODERNA, INC.
225.51%
25 123
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Slave