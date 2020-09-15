Log in
QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating

09/15/2020 | 05:55am EDT

In a research note published by Sven Kürten, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 799 M - -
Net income 2020 331 M - -
Net Debt 2020 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 435 M 11 435 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,91x
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 55,73 $
Last Close Price 49,99 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.47.90%11 435
LONZA GROUP55.89%45 121
CELLTRION, INC.63.54%33 509
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.62%30 919
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.50.35%29 891
MODERNA, INC.225.51%25 123
