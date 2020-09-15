QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 1 799 M - - Net income 2020 331 M - - Net Debt 2020 991 M - - P/E ratio 2020 35,8x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 11 435 M 11 435 M - EV / Sales 2020 6,91x EV / Sales 2021 5,95x Nbr of Employees 5 200 Free-Float 92,9% Chart QIAGEN N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 55,73 $ Last Close Price 49,99 $ Spread / Highest target 32,0% Spread / Average Target 11,5% Spread / Lowest Target -24,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) QIAGEN N.V. 47.90% 11 435 LONZA GROUP 55.89% 45 121 CELLTRION, INC. 63.54% 33 509 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 4.62% 30 919 SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. 50.35% 29 891 MODERNA, INC. 225.51% 25 123