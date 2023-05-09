Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nyse
Qiagen N.V.
News
Summary
QGEN
NL0012169213
QIAGEN N.V.
(QGEN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
46.07
USD
+0.20%
08:46a
QIAGEN NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/05
UBS Adjusts Qiagen Price Target to $50 From $52, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/04
Qiagen : Mixed Q1; guidance maintained despite substantial decline in COVID-19 product group
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
QIAGEN NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
05/09/2023 | 08:46am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Falko Friedrichs from Deutsche Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about QIAGEN N.V.
08:46a
QIAGEN NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/05
UBS Adjusts Qiagen Price Target to $50 From $52, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/04
Qiagen : Mixed Q1; guidance maintained despite substantial decline in COVID-19 pr..
05/04
QIAGEN NV : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
05/04
Qiagen Seeks M&A
CI
05/04
Transcript : Qiagen N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04
QIAGEN NV : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/04
QIAGEN NV : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05/04
Biotech Qiagen Confirms FY23 Earnings Outlook
MT
05/03
Qiagen : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QIAGEN N.V.
08:46a
QIAGEN NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/05
UBS Adjusts Qiagen Price Target to $50 From $52, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/04
Qiagen : Mixed Q1; guidance maintained despite substantial decline in COVID-19 pr..
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
2 059 M
-
-
Net income 2023
384 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
765 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
26,6x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
10 506 M
10 506 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
5,48x
EV / Sales 2024
4,90x
Nbr of Employees
6 200
Free-Float
98,3%
More Financials
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
46,07 $
Average target price
54,29 $
Spread / Average Target
17,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Bernard
Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers
Vice President-Finance
Lawrence A. Rosen
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonio Santos
Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Lezette Young
Manager-Compliance & Legal
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.
-7.62%
10 506
MODERNA, INC.
-26.65%
50 224
LONZA GROUP AG
27.61%
48 292
SEAGEN INC.
54.25%
37 169
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
-7.36%
35 221
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
-10.77%
26 145
More Results
