  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Qiagen N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
46.07 USD   +0.20%
08:46aQIAGEN NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/05UBS Adjusts Qiagen Price Target to $50 From $52, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/04Qiagen : Mixed Q1; guidance maintained despite substantial decline in COVID-19 product group
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QIAGEN NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

05/09/2023 | 08:46am EDT
Falko Friedrichs from Deutsche Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 059 M - -
Net income 2023 384 M - -
Net Debt 2023 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 506 M 10 506 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
EV / Sales 2024 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 46,07 $
Average target price 54,29 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Vice President-Finance
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonio Santos Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Lezette Young Manager-Compliance & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-7.62%10 506
MODERNA, INC.-26.65%50 224
LONZA GROUP AG27.61%48 292
SEAGEN INC.54.25%37 169
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.36%35 221
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-10.77%26 145
