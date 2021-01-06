QIAGEN NV : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 1 854 M - - Net income 2020 294 M - - Net Debt 2020 1 069 M - - P/E ratio 2020 41,7x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 12 030 M 12 030 M - EV / Sales 2020 7,07x EV / Sales 2021 5,90x Nbr of Employees 5 300 Free-Float 93,0% Chart QIAGEN N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 56,42 $ Last Close Price 52,90 $ Spread / Highest target 24,8% Spread / Average Target 6,65% Spread / Lowest Target -22,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) QIAGEN N.V. 0.09% 12 030 LONZA GROUP AG 1.16% 48 622 CELLTRION, INC. -1.25% 44 483 MODERNA, INC. 4.51% 43 204 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 0.09% 34 384 SEAGEN INC. -3.51% 30 571