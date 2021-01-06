Log in
QIAGEN N.V.

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

QIAGEN NV : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB

01/06/2021
NorldLB confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 854 M - -
Net income 2020 294 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 030 M 12 030 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,07x
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 93,0%
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 56,42 $
Last Close Price 52,90 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.0.09%12 030
LONZA GROUP AG1.16%48 622
CELLTRION, INC.-1.25%44 483
MODERNA, INC.4.51%43 204
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.09%34 384
SEAGEN INC.-3.51%30 571
