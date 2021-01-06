Log in
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
Qiagen N.V.
QGEN
NL0012169213
QIAGEN N.V.
(QGEN)
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
01/06 09:05:21 am
51.325
USD
-2.98%
08:55a
QIAGEN NV
: Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB
MD
07:59a
Siemens Healthineers proposes Peer Schatz to Annual Shareholders' Meeting as new Supervisory Board member
AQ
01/05
QIAGEN N.V.
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
QIAGEN NV : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB
01/06/2021 | 08:55am EST
NorldLB confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
1 854 M
-
-
Net income 2020
294 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
1 069 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
41,7x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
12 030 M
12 030 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
7,07x
EV / Sales 2021
5,90x
Nbr of Employees
5 300
Free-Float
93,0%
More Financials
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
56,42 $
Last Close Price
52,90 $
Spread / Highest target
24,8%
Spread / Average Target
6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target
-22,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Thierry Bernard
Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence A. Rosen
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening
Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers
Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.
0.09%
12 030
LONZA GROUP AG
1.16%
48 622
CELLTRION, INC.
-1.25%
44 483
MODERNA, INC.
4.51%
43 204
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
0.09%
34 384
SEAGEN INC.
-3.51%
30 571
More Results
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
