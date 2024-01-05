Qiagen N.V.
QGEN
NL0012169213
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|43.8 USD
|+1.39%
|+0.53%
|+0.85%
|10:42am
|QIAGEN NV : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
|09:33am
|Qiagen Plans to Accelerate Investments in Digital Insights Business
|1st Jan change
|+0.85%
|9 994 M $
|+9.26%
|41 430 M $
|-4.88%
|40 165 M $
|-2.29%
|30 640 M $
|+8.19%
|23 055 M $
|+0.47%
|24 134 M $
|-5.18%
|22 097 M $
|-5.52%
|11 457 M $
|-6.14%
|11 453 M $
|+4.65%
|10 814 M $
