QIAGEN beats outlook for Q2 2022 and raises full-year 2022 outlook

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced results for the second quarter of 2022 and increased the outlook for full-year 2022.

Net sales for Q2 2022 declined 9% (-4% at constant exchange rates, CER) to $516 million from Q2 2021. Sales at CER were $544 million, ahead of the outlook for at least $510 million CER. Sales were driven by 10% CER growth in the non-COVID-19 product portfolio to $423 million, but sales of COVID-19 products fell 39% CER to $92 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.51 ($0.53 CER) compared to $0.67 in Q2 2021, and ahead of the outlook for at least $0.46 CER.

Based on the strong performance in the first half of the year, QIAGEN has raised its full-year 2022 net sales outlook of at least $2.2 billion CER (prior outlook for at least $2.12 billion CER) and for adjusted diluted EPS of at least $2.30 CER (prior outlook for at least $2.14 CER). This update includes a reaffirmation of the goal for double-digit CER sales growth from the non-COVID product groups, which grew 12% CER in the first half of 2022, but for a decline in COVID-19 sales amid volatile pandemic trends. It also reflects a review of macro-economic trends, including inflation and energy supplies.

"QIAGEN continues to deliver in 2022, led by double-digit CER sales growth from our non-COVID product portfolio in the first half of the year as we steadily execute on our goals. These solid results give us renewed confidence to increase our full-year outlook for 2022 and position QIAGEN for solid growth beyond the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. "We are addressing the challenges of the macro-environment with actions that include securing supply chains and energy needs. We are accelerating our focused strategy to enhance our balanced portfolio serving Life Science and Molecular Diagnostics customers worldwide, investing into our Five Pillars of Growth and remaining ready to support COVID-19 testing needs as they develop."

Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN N.V., said: “Our results for the first half of 2022 in our non-COVID business are another confirmation of how QIAGEN is moving ahead from a position of strength to create and sustain our growth opportunities. In light of the strong operating cash flow, we are accelerating investments into our portfolio, especially R&D initiatives to expand the test menu on key automation systems. The acquisition of BLIRT S.A. is a reaffirmation of our disciplined capital deployment strategy as we seek various ways to create greater value for shareholders and our other stakeholders.”

Investor presentation and conference call

A conference call is planned for Thursday, July 28, at 15:30 Frankfurt Time / 14:30 London Time / 9:30 New York Time. A live audio webcast will be made available in the investor relations section of the QIAGEN website, and a replay will also be made available after the event. A presentation is planned to be available shortly before the conference call at https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2022, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

