Sustainability governance

Aligning the QIAGEN vision with sustainable business

QIAGEN plays a vital role in helping to advance our understanding about the building blocks of life - DNA, RNA, and proteins. Our products are used to advance science and improve outcomes for patients around the world. This is underscored by our vision of "making improvements in life possible", which extends to our commitment of being a sustainable business ensuring that we do not negatively impact our environment, community or society as a whole. We take into consideration the views of our stakeholders in making decisions on the way to operate our business. Our approach to sustainability is to consider our actual or potential positive and negative impacts throughout each area of our business. In line with our vision of making improvements in life possible, we have a commitment to deliver the best possible portfolio of product and services while leaving the smallest possible footprint on our planet. From whom we source to how we produce, we approach each step with the intention to do so in a sustainable way. We know our people are our most critical asset and we care about them - from their working environment to career development and opportunity. We aim to attract and retain talents that contribute to our vibrant workforce and our culture of empowerment.

Sustainability anchored in two-tier corporate governance structure

The Nomination & Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee, a dedicated Supervisory Board Committee, oversees the strategy, development and performance measurements of our sustainability initiatives. The strength of the committee lies in the extensive leadership experience of its current members, as each one of them has served as either the CEO or CFO of publicly listed companies. (Refer to the Corporate Governance section of the Annual Report and our website for more details, including the Nomination & ESG Committee charter.) Their background equips them with a profound understanding of the intricate business implications associated with sustainability targets, the imperative need for effective risk management, and the comprehensive reporting requirements spanning both financial and non-financial domains. The Nomination & ESG Committee reviews the operational activities of the