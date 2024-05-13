QIAGEN N.V. | Sustainability Statement 2023
Page 2
Overview
Table of Contents
Environment
12 Environmental Responsibility
Social
- Investing in People
- Serving Society
Governance
- Ensuring Business with Integrity
- EU Taxonomy
Sustainability Statement - Annex
- External Assurance (selected KPIs)
- Detailed Tax Disclosure
- GRI Content Index
- SASB Index
- TCFD Index
QIAGEN N.V. | Sustainability Statement 2023
Page 3
Sustainability at a Glance
2023 Achievements
Environmental
7%
plastic reduction from 2022
Social
36%
Goals
37%
Strategic suppliers
further developed
of woman in leadership
towards climate goal
achievement
SBTi approved near-term and net-zero targets*
of women in leadership
Governance
>85%
cyber security trainings completion
2027
67%
of our suppliers by emission with sustainable engagement goals
2030
Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions
-42%
Scope 3 GHG emissions (business travel, use of sold products and end-of-life treatment of sold products)
-25%
2050
Scope 1, 2 & 3
Net-zero
across the value chain
*from a 2020 base year
QIAGEN N.V. | Sustainability Statement 2023
Page 4
Sustainability Statement
Our Business
Our Business - Profile and business model
As a leading provider of Sample to Insight solutions, we realize our vision of making improvements in life possible by supporting our global customers across the molecular diagnostic and life science markets. Our products are used to advance science and improve outcomes for patients around the world. We are committed to being a sustainable business and consider the views of our stakeholders - customers, employees, authorities, regulators, suppliers, and shareholders - in how we operate. Through initiatives such as reducing plastics and developing products with a lower environmental impact, we uphold our commitment to sustainability throughout our business activities and product lifecycle. Details about our business, operating environment and products are included in the section Business and Operating Environment in the Annual Report.
Building a sustainable business
Since 2017, we have focused on integrating sustainability throughout the entire value chain and aligning our vision with a sustainable business which includes reducing our impact on the environment and minimizing the carbon footprint of our products. Our key strategic sustainability activities target increasing the number of women in leadership positions, reducing our emissions, avoiding cyber security incidents, and ensuring a consistent 100% completion rate for new employee compliance trainings and the commitment of our strategic suppliers to sustainable improvement goals.
Global presence with a focus on the most attractive developed and emerging markets
Shipping product to
Direct sales in
>170
>30
Countries
Countries
Our global and regional
headquarters
Global presence
Venlo, Global HQ
Hilden, EMEA HQ
Germantown, Americas HQ
Shanghai, China HQ
Singapore, Asia HQ
QIAGEN N.V. | Sustainability Statement 2023
Page 5
General Approach to Sustainability
Integrating sustainability throughout the value chain
Preferably
sustainable sourcing
New Supplier Code of Conduct
Pilot to identify
Recyclability
Jointly maturing towards
recycling options
Suppliers
SBTi target achievement
Customers QIAGEN
Customer survey
Reduce, reuse,
on waste
recycle
management
Transfer
from air freight
to ocean
Sustainability governance
Aligning the QIAGEN vision with sustainable business
QIAGEN plays a vital role in helping to advance our understanding about the building blocks of life - DNA, RNA, and proteins. Our products are used to advance science and improve outcomes for patients around the world. This is underscored by our vision of "making improvements in life possible", which extends to our commitment of being a sustainable business ensuring that we do not negatively impact our environment, community or society as a whole. We take into consideration the views of our stakeholders in making decisions on the way to operate our business. Our approach to sustainability is to consider our actual or potential positive and negative impacts throughout each area of our business. In line with our vision of making improvements in life possible, we have a commitment to deliver the best possible portfolio of product and services while leaving the smallest possible footprint on our planet. From whom we source to how we produce, we approach each step with the intention to do so in a sustainable way. We know our people are our most critical asset and we care about them - from their working environment to career development and opportunity. We aim to attract and retain talents that contribute to our vibrant workforce and our culture of empowerment.
Sustainability anchored in two-tier corporate governance structure
The Nomination & Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee, a dedicated Supervisory Board Committee, oversees the strategy, development and performance measurements of our sustainability initiatives. The strength of the committee lies in the extensive leadership experience of its current members, as each one of them has served as either the CEO or CFO of publicly listed companies. (Refer to the Corporate Governance section of the Annual Report and our website for more details, including the Nomination & ESG Committee charter.) Their background equips them with a profound understanding of the intricate business implications associated with sustainability targets, the imperative need for effective risk management, and the comprehensive reporting requirements spanning both financial and non-financial domains. The Nomination & ESG Committee reviews the operational activities of the
QIAGEN N.V. | Sustainability Statement 2023
Page 6
General Approach to Sustainability
Corporate ESG Committee, a cross-functional team with representatives from across the Company. The Corporate ESG Committee is led by our Head of ESG Strategy & Impacts Programs under the supervision of the Executive Committee. This Committee formulates and secures approval for our sustainability strategy and actively drives its implementation throughout the year. Additionally, a key responsibility of the Corporate ESG Committee is to inform the Audit Committee and Nomination & ESG Committee about new or updated regulatory requirements, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the EU Taxonomy and the German Supply Chain Act. In October 2023, the Corporate ESG Committee conducted a regulatory update with the Audit and Nomination & ESG Committees and instructed attendees on the relevant requirements from these three upcoming regulations. This update served to equip the Supervisory Board with the necessary information to guide their role in overseeing the effectiveness of internal controls and the risk management system pertaining to sustainability reporting. The Executive Committee receives updates on the progress of the implementation of the sustainability strategy and on regulatory changes on a quarterly basis while the Supervisory Board is informed of these updates at least twice a year. In 2023, the Corporate ESG Committee met with the Nomination & ESG Committee twice to review and approve the sustainability strategy and the implementation plan, including reporting.
The significance of sustainability within QIAGEN is firmly embedded in our culture and linked through the compensation system, wherein ESG objectives are incorporated into the annual Team Goals. These goals serve as the foundation for a substantial portion of variable short-term incentive compensation for our global workforce and the Managing Board. In acknowledgment of the paramount importance of sustainability, we have elevated the weight and influence of these objectives in line with our sustainability aspirations, a commitment that aligns with our broader promises on ESG matters.
Risk management and internal controls over sustainability reporting
Our risk management approach is discussed under section Risks and Risk Management in the Annual Report. To ensure that newly established sustainability topics are integrated into the risk management approach, specialized teams were collaboratively formed in 2023 comprised of representatives from the owners of material topics and the ESG Reporting team. These teams included experts from global functions such as Accounting, ESG, U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Reporting, and Corporate Communications. During the 2023 reporting process, provided guidance by these teams on process requirements was applied by all owners of material topics and documented accordingly, including applicable reviews.
Reporting boundaries
The basis of our Sustainability reporting is defined in the EU Non-financial Reporting Directive (2014) and the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (in effect since 2024), including the EU Taxonomy (partially in effect since 2022), and the proposed EU Sustainability Reporting Standards (in effect since 2024). The Sustainability reporting has also been aligned with the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards. We also take into account the relevant requirements of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. Where possible, we follow the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The Sustainability Statement - Annex contains the relevant indexes. Our Sustainability Report is available on our website.
QIAGEN N.V. | Sustainability Statement 2023
Page 7
General Approach to Sustainability
Committed to the Sustainable Development Goals
As a global company, QIAGEN supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN). The SDGs identify starting points for policy- makers, businesses and private individuals worldwide to tackle the major challenges of our time - from resource consumption and global inequality to climate change. The 17 SDGs and the 169 targets were adopted by all UN member states in 2015 in what is termed the "Agenda 2030." Companies can make a major contribution to the implementation of the SDGs due to their influence on the environment and society in many ways - from production to distribution of products, the actions and behaviors of employees, and cooperations with partners, suppliers and customers along the supply chain. We are aware of this responsibility and want to make an impactful contribution to the SDGs that can be influenced by our business activities.
Looking at the impact of our business activities on sustainable development, we have identified five SDGs where QIAGEN can contribute the most:
•
SDG 3
Good Health and Well Being
•
SDG 5
Gender Equality
•
SDG 8
Decent Work and Economic Growth
•
SDG 12 Responsible Consumption and Production
collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets. We are seeking to achieve net-zero status by 2050 by cutting direct and indirect emissions throughout our operations. We disclose our strategy to meet our targets in the Environment chapter under the section Minimize Carbon Footprint.
Our Material Topics
In 2023, we focused on reviewing the material topics of our last materiality analysis conducted in 2022 and on aligning them with upcoming European regulatory requirements induced by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). We assessed actual and potential impacts as well as financial risks and opportunities in relation to the management of QIAGEN´s material topics. Based on our assessment, we identified the following material topics:
Environment
Minimize Carbon Footprint
Reduce, replace and recycle Plastic
• SDG 13 Climate Action
We value this alignment and the way our use of technology, resources and knowledge contributes to the United Nation's global mission of achieving the SDGs.
Social
Employee Attraction and Development
Occupational Health and Safety
Customer Satisfaction
Diversity & Inclusion
Quality and Product Safety
Access to Healthcare
Validation of Carbon Emissions Targets
Our carbon emissions targets have now been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), endorsing our ambition to honor the Paris Agreement's climate goals.
The SBTi is a global body that enables companies to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. The initiative is a
Governance
Governance and Compliance
Data and Cyber Security
More detailed information in connection with the respective material topics is reported in this sustainability statement in subsequent chapters.
QIAGEN N.V. | Sustainability Statement 2023
Page 8
General Approach to Sustainability
Regular updates and information exchange
Nomination & ESG Committee
Executive Committee
Corporate ESG Committee
Environmental Responsibility
Reduction
Implementation
of our plastic
of short-term
ESG Goals
footprint
climate strategy
Serving Society
Improving Access to Healthcare and our customers' experiences
Maintain compliant QIAGEN Quality Systems to assure safe and effective QIAGEN Products
Investing in People
Fostering a positive work environment, attract, develop and retain talent and increase percentage of women in leadership positions
Ensuring Business with Integrity
Implementation of compliance program and supplier risk assessment
Reduce, Reuse
Minimize
Material Topic
and Recycle Plastic
Carbon
Footprint
Access to
Product
Customer
Diversity
Occupational
Employee
Data and
Governance
Healthcare
Quality
Satisfaction
and
Health and
Attraction
Cyber Security
and Compliance
Inclusion
Safety
and
Development
Following the outcomes of the 2022 materiality analysis, we undertook a strategic reconfiguration of our Corporate ESG Committee, which was further refined in 2023. This restructuring served to enhance the coordination of individual topics under the oversight of global leaders appointed for each material aspect. These leaders assume responsibility for both crafting the strategy and translating it into tangible metrics, collaborating closely with their designated teams. In a series of subsequent workshops, and in conjunction with specialist departments, these global leaders conducted a thorough analysis of the maturity levels associated with each material topic. This analysis laid the foundation for the meticulous development of concrete roadmaps and action plans geared towards attaining our sustainability objectives and ensuring compliance with regulatory mandates. This strategic approach reflects our commitment to a comprehensive and systematic advancement in meeting our sustainability goals. In 2023, under the newly organized focus, the Corporate
ESG Committee maintained this commitment by reviewing action plans and prioritizing the nature and extent of the work depending on the maturity level of a material topic. Examples of this work included efforts to establish or enhance their management approach for handling identified risks. Additionally, they undertook actions such as finalizing the documentation of related processes and policies including formalizing standard operating procedures. The maturity of the material topics will be reviewed on an annual basis and revalidated against current sustainability regulations and their implications for our sustainability strategy and governance.
QIAGEN N.V. | Sustainability Statement 2023
Page 9
General Approach to Sustainability
At a Glance: Goals and achievements
2023 Goal (short-term)**
2023 Achievement
Outlook (mid- to long-term)**
Chapter
Environmental Responsibility
SBTi target validation
4.2% or 866 tCO2e Scope 1 and 2 emission reduction (2020 baseline year)
Scope 3 data improvement
80% of suppliers by spend with 1 environmental and 1 social goal
7% plastic transport packaging (2022 baseline)*
Investing in People
1 Top Employer Recognition Award per region in minimum
≥36% Women in leadership*
Achieve Top Employer LGBTQ+ with 100% score on 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI)
<0.9 DART (per 100 employees)*
Reduced number of Incidents that result in Days Away, Restricted and Transferred work
Serving Society
100% of certified manufacturing sites
<0.5 external audit non-conformance rate
>63 NPS-T Service score
Ensuring Business with Integrity
>85% cyber security awareness training
Regulatory sustainability trainings for the management and supervisory board
Targets validated
15% or 3,156 tCO2e emission reduction over 2022
- Top seller data analyzed
- Top seller circularity screening
- Customer survey on waste
80%
7%
>1 per region
36%
100%
0.43
100%
<0.5
68.8
~85%
Regulatory update conducted. In-depth trainings concept developed.
Net-zero by 2050
42% emission reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030
25% emission reduction scope 3.6, 3.11, 3.12 until
2030
67% of suppliers by emission with sustainable engagement goals 2027
Increase of product recyclability
Be the industry employer of choice by attracting, developing and retaining diverse top talent.
≥40% Women in leadership positions by 2027
Build upon the current environment to further empower and value every employee.
Working towards ISO certification at key manufacturing sites to progressively elevate our safety culture and performance
Continuous monitoring and improvement of our processes to ensure effectiveness and efficiency of our Quality Management System (QMS).
Exceeding the expectations of our customers in continually assessing their satisfaction with the help of the Net Promoter Score (NPS) methodology
Increase QIAGEN's cyber resilience. Certify QIAGEN's main production location under ISO 27001
Implementation of educational trainings program and continuous update from 2024 onwards
Minimize Carbon Footprint
Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) Validation; Partnership with suppliers
Reduce, replace and recycle plastic
Employee satisfaction and retention
Diversity & Inclusion
Occupational Health and Safety
Quality and product safety
Customer satisfaction
Data and Cyber Security
Sustainability governance
*Team Goals **QIAGEN differentiates as follows: short-term = 1 year, mid-term = 2-5 years, long-term = more than 5 years.
QIAGEN N.V. | Sustainability Statement 2023
Page 10
General Approach to Sustainability
Stakeholder engagement
We regard dialogue with our stakeholders as a central element in our development and the achievement of our long-term vision. We are aware that the shift toward a more sustainable economy and society requires intensive dialogue and cooperation with various stakeholder groups. We welcome this engagement and see these discussions as a way to identify important trends and developments in society and in our business fields. We take the outcomes of these discussions into account when shaping our business strategy as well as our sustainability agenda and objectives.
Engaging with the financial community is an essential aspect of our growth strategy. Creating a solid relationship with investors and analysts enables us to build trust and transparency, fostering understanding and dialogue while enhancing credibility. We regularly communicate and provide financial updates, host investor calls, and attend a series of conferences and industry events each year. These discussions include operational topics as well as opportunities to discuss our ESG strategy, access to healthcare and corporate governance topics. These activities can help attract and retain investors, maintain an active market for our stock, and ultimately support our long-term success.
In 2023, we took strides in fostering collaboration with our suppliers to develop a joint strategy aimed at realizing our climate commitments. As part of this process, we performed a maturity assessment of our suppliers to identify their environmental ambitions. The maturity assessment included a letter of our sustainability commitment from our Head of Global Procurement and a detailed questionnaire around the suppliers' ability to measure their emissions and meet environmental standards. We also included an information package on our SBTi commitment and our connected goals, together with the result of our analysis on the suppliers' current maturity level. Furthermore, we conducted Q&A sessions during strategic review meetings with suppliers. The results of the maturity assessments were used to derive an action plan for 2024 with the goal to jointly define a plan to further develop ambitious climate-connected commitments and achievements. Additionally, a risk assessment was initiated internally that extends beyond our environmental goals, encompassing human
rights considerations. We formally integrated our ESG strategy with the publication of a new Supplier Code of Conduct in February 2023. The new Code of Conduct expresses our expectations towards our suppliers and its rollout was followed by a partner letter sent in April 2023 by our Head of Procurement, encouraging our suppliers to jointly work on our goals for climate action. Read more in the Governance chapter under section Sustainable Procurement.
In June 2023, we engaged with our customers to identify best practices for more sustainability in research, opting to cover this topic in one of our live Q- rious shows. This digital format involves information sharing through live video presentation and moderation and discussions in live chats. In this episode, we discussed practical eco-friendlier lab practices; options to reduce waste - from packing to products; understanding the 'Environmental Impact Factor Label', and what sustainability means to us as scientists striving to be experts in sustainability. In the same month, we invited diagnostic customers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland to a summer camp at our Hilden site to discuss, among other topics, clinical applications of next-generation sequencing, changes in the regulatory In vitro Diagnostic (IVDR) requirements, and sustainability aspects in the laboratory.
Internally, our volunteer-led employee communities actively engaged to promote diversity and inclusion through a series of events and activities during the year. In October 2023, a panel discussion was held on "Thriving in the workplace with disabilities" to provide insight and guidance how to navigate work and life with mental health challenges and invisible disabilities. In December 2023, an event was held allowing discussions around indigenous Americans, and how QIAGEN is supporting initiatives to end violence against tribal women. This was accompanied by Orange Day awareness events in December at some of our sites, as well as in-person and virtual events on International Women´s Day. Additionally, several events were hosted by QIAwomen throughout the year to encourage and support women in the workplace by offering networking opportunities, highlighting resources available to sustain a work-life balance, and hosting panel discussions on navigating challenges and opportunities for women.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Qiagen NV published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 09:23:06 UTC.