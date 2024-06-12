2023 reminded us once again that we inhabit a world beset by concurrent challenges-environmental, social, and political-that impact us all. As an international corporation and a global leader in life sciences and molecular diagnostics, QIAGEN is uniquely positioned and deeply committed to helping shape a sustainable future. We prioritize and invest in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters because they positively impact the way we do business and ultimately benefit our stakeholders, including our customers and QIAGENers. Our ESG commitments are focused on building better business practices rather than simply meeting regulatory requirements. Our vision of "Making improvements in life possible" compels us to advance science, improve patient outcomes, and give vulnerable populations better access to healthcare. This sustainability report not only outlines the significant progress we have made in 2023 in fulfilling our ESG commitments. It also illuminates the path that lies ahead and recognizes the ~6,000 QIAGENers who dedicate unwavering effort to the progress of society.

Protecting the environment

Climate change is a critical global issue, which puts environmental conservation and climate action at the forefront of our initiatives. We have set ambitious targets to minimize our impact on the planet, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and plastic usage, conserving water and minimizing waste.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated our near and long- term emission reduction targets of a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050. We also reduced our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 15% and our plastic usage by 7% in 2023. ISO-certification remains integral to our environmental sustainability strategy, and we have now obtained the Environmental Management System (EMS) ISO 14001 certification for our Hilden, Germany site.

Empowering our people and improving global health equity To overcome present and future challenges, we need to innovate and collaborate, and we can't do that effectively without a diverse and inclusive workforce. At QIAGEN, we strive to provide equal opportunities for all