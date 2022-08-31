Log in
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42 2022-08-31 pm EDT
45.45 USD   +0.30%
03:11pQIAGEN N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
05:10aQIAGEN N : 2022 IFRS Half Year Report
PU
08/18QIAGEN Issues 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
Qiagen N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

08/31/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
Qiagen N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date31 aug 2022
  • Issuing institutionQiagen N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document2022 q2 half-year report ifrs final as filed august 31 2022-a2203-00164.pdf

Date last update: 31 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Qiagen NV published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 147 M - -
Net income 2022 420 M - -
Net Debt 2022 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 317 M 10 317 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 45,31 $
Average target price 56,95 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Vice President-Finance
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Lezette Young Manager-Compliance & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-18.48%10 317
MODERNA, INC.-46.48%53 176
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.45%40 284
LONZA GROUP AG-30.99%40 091
SEAGEN INC.0.72%28 718
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.82%25 202