Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Qiagen N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:02:18 2023-02-14 am EST
48.81 USD   -0.07%
09:32aQiagen N : Investor Introduction
PU
02/10Qiagen N : Norges Bank - Qiagen N.V. - VENLO
PU
02/10Qiagen N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qiagen N : Investor Introduction

02/14/2023 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Making improvements in life possible

Investor Introduction

First quarter 2023

Forward looking and intended use statements

Safe Harbor Statement: This presentation contains both historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our own expectations and projections. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited, to the following: general industry conditions and competition; risks associated with managing growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, and the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including factors such as general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; technological advances of our competitors and related legal disputes; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitor products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses. For further information, please refer to "Risk Factors" section of reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments unless and to the extent required by law.

Regulation G: QIAGEN reports adjusted results, as well as results on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis, and other non-U.S. GAAP figures (generally accepted accounting principles), to provide additional insight on performance. In this presentation, adjusted results include adjusted net sales, adjusted gross income, adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income before taxes, adjusted income tax, adjusted tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures QIAGEN believes should be considered in addition to reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered as a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items should be excluded from adjusted results when they are outside of its ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to period, or affect the comparability of results with its competitors and its own prior periods. Please see the Appendix provided in this presentation "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Measures" for reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures and the definitions of terms used in the presentation. QIAGEN does not reconcile forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections that are impacted by future decisions and actions. Accordingly, reconciliations of these forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort. However, the actual amounts of these excluded items will have a significant impact on QIAGEN's GAAP results.

Q1 2023 Investor Introduction

2

We help advance

science and improve outcomes

Our Mission

Enabling access to valuable insights from molecular research to clinical healthcare

Our Vision

Making improvements in life possible

Q1 2023 Investor Introduction

3

QIAGEN provides solutions to uncover molecular insights - faster, better and more efficiently - from Sample to Insight

Biological

Sample to

sample

Insight solutions

  • Sample Technologies
  • Assay Technologies
  • Automation Systems
  • Bioinformatics

Valuable molecular insights

  • Advancing knowledge about the building blocks of life - DNA, RNA and proteins
  • Faster and better drug R&D
  • Better disease diagnosis
  • Ensuring public safety
  • Better outcomes with precision medicine

Q1 2023 Investor Introduction

4

QIAGEN at a glance

Our products support scientists and clinicians to advance scientific discovery and improve patient outcomes

A global company with scale Balanced customer markets

$2.2 bn

~50%

~50%

>500,000

(2022 sales)

Molecular

Life

customers

worldwide

Diagnostics

Sciences

Diverse global presence

Highly recurring revenues

~12%

~67%

~88%

~12%

~21%

Sales

Consumables

Instruments

Americas

and related revenues

EMEA

Asia-Pacific / Japan

Over 6,000 employees known as QIAGENers

Q1 2023 Investor Introduction

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qiagen NV published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about QIAGEN N.V.
09:32aQiagen N : Investor Introduction
PU
02/10Qiagen N : Norges Bank - Qiagen N.V. - VENLO
PU
02/10Qiagen N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/10Qiagen N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/09UBS Adjusts Qiagen's Price Target to $52 From $50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/09Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Qiagen N.V to $60 From $55, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/08Transcript : Qiagen N.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
02/08QIAGEN NV : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
02/08QIAGEN NV : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
02/08QIAGEN NV : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QIAGEN N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 139 M - -
Net income 2022 424 M - -
Net Debt 2022 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 122 M 11 122 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 48,84 $
Average target price 54,58 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Vice President-Finance
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Lezette Young Manager-Compliance & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-1.32%11 122
MODERNA, INC.-4.53%65 879
LONZA GROUP AG20.28%43 898
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.29%43 103
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.42%27 354
SEAGEN INC.8.09%25 789