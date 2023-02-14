Qiagen N : Investor Introduction

Forward looking and intended use statements

Safe Harbor Statement: This presentation contains both historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our own expectations and projections. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited, to the following: general industry conditions and competition; risks associated with managing growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, and the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including factors such as general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; technological advances of our competitors and related legal disputes; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitor products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses. For further information, please refer to "Risk Factors" section of reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments unless and to the extent required by law.

Regulation G: QIAGEN reports adjusted results, as well as results on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis, and other non-U.S. GAAP figures (generally accepted accounting principles), to provide additional insight on performance. In this presentation, adjusted results include adjusted net sales, adjusted gross income, adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income before taxes, adjusted income tax, adjusted tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures QIAGEN believes should be considered in addition to reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered as a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items should be excluded from adjusted results when they are outside of its ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to period, or affect the comparability of results with its competitors and its own prior periods. Please see the Appendix provided in this presentation "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Measures" for reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures and the definitions of terms used in the presentation. QIAGEN does not reconcile forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections that are impacted by future decisions and actions. Accordingly, reconciliations of these forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort. However, the actual amounts of these excluded items will have a significant impact on QIAGEN's GAAP results.