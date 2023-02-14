Advanced search
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:50:52 2023-02-14 pm EST
48.95 USD   +0.23%
03:32pQiagen N : Norges Bank - Qiagen N.V. - VENLO
PU
09:32aQiagen N : Investor Introduction
PU
02/10Qiagen N : Norges Bank - Qiagen N.V. - VENLO
PU
Qiagen N : Norges Bank - Qiagen N.V. - VENLO

02/14/2023 | 03:32pm EST
Norges Bank - Qiagen N.V. - VENLO
Norges Bank - Qiagen N.V. - VENLO

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionQiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce12036979
Place of residenceVENLO
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.899.020,00 Number of voting rights6.898.951,01 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,99 % Directly real2,99 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,99 % Directly real2,99 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 14 February 2023

Disclaimer

Qiagen NV published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
02/10Qiagen N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/10Qiagen N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/09UBS Adjusts Qiagen's Price Target to $52 From $50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/09Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Qiagen N.V to $60 From $55, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/08Transcript : Qiagen N.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
02/08QIAGEN NV : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
02/08QIAGEN NV : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
Analyst Recommendations on QIAGEN N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 139 M - -
Net income 2022 424 M - -
Net Debt 2022 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 122 M 11 122 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 48,84 $
Average target price 54,58 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Vice President-Finance
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Lezette Young Manager-Compliance & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-1.32%11 122
MODERNA, INC.-4.53%65 879
LONZA GROUP AG20.28%43 898
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.29%43 103
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.42%27 354
SEAGEN INC.8.09%25 789