Qiagen N : Norges Bank - Qiagen N.V. - VENLO
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionQiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce12036979
Place of residenceVENLO
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares6.899.020,00
Number of voting rights6.898.951,01
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding2,99 %
Directly real2,99 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding2,99 %
Directly real2,99 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 14 February 2023
Disclaimer
Qiagen NV published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
