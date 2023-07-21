Qiagen N.V. is one of the world's leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing chemical products for the isolation, purification, and manipulation of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid). In 2021, the group developed more than 500 core consumable products and automated solutions through its over 35 locations worldwide. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (36.2%), the United States (40.4%), America (4.3%) and other (19.1%).