Qiagen N : Transcript

Now onto our key messages for today.

First, we exceeded the outlook set for net sales growth and adjusted EPS - both for the fourth quarter and for the full year.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 4% CER to 582 million dollars over the same period in 2020. This was well above the outlook for a decline of 9% CER.

Our non-COVID product sales advanced 10% CER, which was ahead of our expectations. COVID-19 product sales were also better than expected due to the surge in testing related to the Omicron variant. These COVID-19 sales, however, were down 7% CER from the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full year, we also exceeded our outlook with net sales rising 19% CER to 2.25 billion dollars against the outlook for at least 15% CER growth.

Our non-COVID business again delivered outstanding results ahead of our goal for 20% CER growth, and these products represented about 70% of total sales.

The strong business expansion led to earnings growing at a faster pace. Adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter rose 10% to 75 cents CER, and this was above the outlook for at least 60 cents CER. For the full year 2021, adjusted EPS grew 22% over 2020 to 2 dollars and 63 cents CER, and this was well above the outlook for at least 2 dollars 48 cents per share at CER.

Another key highlight was that the strong business performance led to a record year of cash flow.

Operating cash flow for 2021 rose 40% to 639 million dollars, while free cash flow increased 38% to 449 million dollars over 2020.

These results highlight our ability to generate strong cash flow from the business while investing to support our growth ambitions as part of a disciplined capital allocation strategy.