Qiagen N : Transcript

JOHN GILARDI:
Thank you, and welcome to our call. The speakers today are
Thierry Bernard, our Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers,
our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us is Phoebe Loh from the
Investor Relations team.
Please note that this call is being webcast live and will be
archived on the investors section of our website at
www.qiagen.com.
Today we will first have some remarks from Thierry and Roland,
and then move into the Q&A session.
A presentation with details on our performance is available on
the IR section of our website, along with the Q4 release. We will
not be showing the slides during this call.
I would like to now turn over the call to Thierry.
THIERRY BERNARD:
Thank you, John.
Welcome to our conference call today and thank you to
everyone for joining.
Our very solid results in the fourth quarter of 2021 capped a
tremendous year for QIAGEN. The highlight was clearly the 22%
growth at constant exchange rates, or CER, in our non-COVID
product portfolio, and this underpins our confidence in double-
digit growth for 2022 in these areas of our portfolio.
We also achieved an important milestone with over 2 billion
dollars of sales for the year.
I want to thank our teams for their tireless execution to continue
showing, as I have been saying, that QIAGEN is COVID relevant
- but not COVID dependent.
Now onto our key messages for today.
First, we exceeded the outlook set for net sales growth and adjusted EPS - both for the fourth quarter and for the full year.
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 4% CER to 582 million dollars over the same period in 2020. This was well above the outlook for a decline of 9% CER.
Our non-COVID product sales advanced 10% CER, which was ahead of our expectations. COVID-19 product sales were also better than expected due to the surge in testing related to the Omicron variant. These COVID-19 sales, however, were down 7% CER from the fourth quarter of 2020.
For the full year, we also exceeded our outlook with net sales rising 19% CER to 2.25 billion dollars against the outlook for at least 15% CER growth.
Our non-COVID business again delivered outstanding results ahead of our goal for 20% CER growth, and these products represented about 70% of total sales.
The strong business expansion led to earnings growing at a faster pace. Adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter rose 10% to 75 cents CER, and this was above the outlook for at least 60 cents CER. For the full year 2021, adjusted EPS grew 22% over 2020 to 2 dollars and 63 cents CER, and this was well above the outlook for at least 2 dollars 48 cents per share at CER.
Another key highlight was that the strong business performance led to a record year of cash flow.
Operating cash flow for 2021 rose 40% to 639 million dollars, while free cash flow increased 38% to 449 million dollars over 2020.
These results highlight our ability to generate strong cash flow from the business while investing to support our growth ambitions as part of a disciplined capital allocation strategy.
