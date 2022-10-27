Qiagen N : Transcript

This has enabled us, up to this point, to effectively manage supply chains and keep production running to ensure delivery of our products.

As the beginning of the year brought further economic uncertainty on a macro scale our teams did an excellent job of staying focused.

Upon Russia's invasion into Ukraine QIAGENers banded together in support of Ukrainians as our teams all over the world donated funds, clothing and food - and even opened their homes to those in need.

During these unprecedented times we see the true culture of QIAGEN with a dedication to taking care of one another while remaining disciplined toward execution of our goals. For that I would like to thank all of our teams for their unwavering commitment.

Now onto our key messages for today.

First, we exceeded the outlook set for net sales growth and adjusted EPS for Q1 2022.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 grew 15% at constant exchange rates to 628 million dollars over the same period in 2021. This was well above the outlook for at least 7% CER.

Our non-COVID product sales continued to deliver solid growth at 14% CER, which was ahead of our expectations.

COVID-19 related product sales were also better than expected driven by surges of omicron outbreaks in Europe.

Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter grew to 83 cents CER, which was above the outlook for at least 72 cents.

Second, we had strong profitability and increased cash flow in the first quarter which further reflects the strength of our business.