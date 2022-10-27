Qiagen N : Transcript

Hello and thank you for standing by. Welcome to our call to
discuss results for the second quarter and first half of 2022. At this
QIAGEN's website. I'd like to introduce your host, John Gilardi,
Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor
Relations at QIAGEN. Please go ahead.
JOHN GILARDI:
Thank you, and welcome to our call. The speakers today are
Thierry Bernard, our Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers,
our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us is Phoebe Loh from the
Investor Relations team.
Today, we will first have some remarks from Thierry and Roland,
and then move into the Q&A session. A presentation with details
on our performance is available on the IR section of our website,
I would like to now turn over the call to Thierry.
THIERRY BERNARD:
Thank you, John.
Welcome to our conference call today and thank you to
everyone for joining.
We are pleased to report that our teams worldwide delivered
solid results in the second quarter of 2022. We have again
exceeded our outlook driven by strong double-digit sales
growth at constant exchange rates from our non-COVID
portfolio. In line with our guidance, our Five Pillars of Growth are
making solid progress toward our 2022 goals.
While the macro-landscape continues to change and present
new challenges, we have confidence in the robustness of our
company and our strategy.
Our teams have been very proactive in shoring up our business
to withstand these challenges. At the onset of COVID we began
strengthening our supply and manufacturing infrastructure against various constraints.
This has helped to prepare us for the current environment of supply chain tightening and rising costs. We also began implementing alternative energy systems late last year at our German site. This will give us flexibility from now on with energy sourcing away from natural gas.
This foresight has served us well - as you can see in our continued delivery of strong results. We have been able to remain commercially and operationally agile during these changing times.
Now onto our key messages for today.
First, as mentioned, we exceeded the outlook set for net sales growth and adjusted EPS for Q2 2022.
Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 grew to 544 million dollars at constant exchange rates, a decline of 4% over the same period in 2021.
This result was driven by 10% CER growth in sales of our non- COVID products. At the same time, sales for COVID-19 related products decreased by 39% CER compared to the year ago period.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second quarter were 53 cents CER, above the outlook for at least 46 cents.
Second, our teams continue to execute successfully on our goals to advance our portfolios, especially in our Five Pillars of Growth.
We have launched instrument upgrades such as the QIAstat-Dx Rise for syndromic testing in high-volume labs and continued to broaden menus. We have added the NeuModx HSV Quant Assay. Our installed bases, a key asset for future consumables,
also continue to grow. QIAcuity digital PCR systems have now reached over 1,000 cumulative placements and QIAsymphony has passed over 3,000 placements. All of our Five Pillars of Growth are on track to achieve the sales targets we have set for full year 2022.
As a last message, we have increased our outlook for the full year 2022 as a result of our performance in the first half.
We now expect sales of at least 2.2 billion dollars for the full year 2022, with a reaffirmation of the goal for double-digit CER growth coming from our non-COVID portfolio. As for adjusted EPS, we now expect at least 2 dollars and 30 cents CER.
With this outlook we are taking into account the challenging macro environment, and maintaining a conservative view on COVID-19 testing demand for the year. As always we are ready to support COVID testing in case of any outbreaks in the future, but we are focused on executing on our core business to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth.
Our strategy of focus and balance continues to be a cornerstone to how we operate particularly on our Five Pillars of Growth.
We will provide more details on the outlook later in this call.
I would like to now hand over to Roland for a financial update.
ROLAND SACKERS:
Thank you, Thierry.
Hello everyone and thank you for joining this call to review our
results for the second quarter and the upgraded outlook for
2022.
Let me begin by walking you through our sales and the results in
more detail.
