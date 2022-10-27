Qiagen N : Transcript

strengthening our supply and manufacturing infrastructure against various constraints.

This has helped to prepare us for the current environment of supply chain tightening and rising costs. We also began implementing alternative energy systems late last year at our German site. This will give us flexibility from now on with energy sourcing away from natural gas.

This foresight has served us well - as you can see in our continued delivery of strong results. We have been able to remain commercially and operationally agile during these changing times.

Now onto our key messages for today.

First, as mentioned, we exceeded the outlook set for net sales growth and adjusted EPS for Q2 2022.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 grew to 544 million dollars at constant exchange rates, a decline of 4% over the same period in 2021.

This result was driven by 10% CER growth in sales of our non- COVID products. At the same time, sales for COVID-19 related products decreased by 39% CER compared to the year ago period.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second quarter were 53 cents CER, above the outlook for at least 46 cents.

Second, our teams continue to execute successfully on our goals to advance our portfolios, especially in our Five Pillars of Growth.

We have launched instrument upgrades such as the QIAstat-Dx Rise for syndromic testing in high-volume labs and continued to broaden menus. We have added the NeuModx HSV Quant Assay. Our installed bases, a key asset for future consumables,