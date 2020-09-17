Log in
Qiagen N : fully acquires NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc., rounding out portfolio of PCR-based diagnostic automation systems

09/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

  • Transaction strengthens QIAGEN’s leadership position in automated molecular testing
  • QIAGEN acquires remaining 80.1% stake in NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc. for $248 million
  • Medium- and high-throughput NeuMoDx automation solutions based on PCR testing technology to now be integrated into QIAGEN’s portfolio on a global basis
  • Menu of test solutions for infectious diseases – which already includes COVID-19 – to be expanded, especially in the U.S.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the acquisition of the remaining 80.1% of diagnostics instruments company NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc. for $248 million in cash. The move rounds out QIAGEN’s portfolio of automated molecular testing solutions based on the proven PCR technology.

The transaction was completed after QIAGEN received U.S. regulatory clearance for the full acquisition. In 2018, QIAGEN had purchased a 19.9% stake in NeuMoDx along with the right to acquire the remaining NeuMoDx stake at a price of $234 million. The final payment price for this remaining stake includes customary purchase price adjustments for cash, indebtedness and transaction costs. Also as part of the 2018 agreement, QIAGEN has distributed the high-throughput NeuMoDx™ 288 and the medium-throughput NeuMoDx™ 96 platforms in Europe and other markets outside the U.S.

“NeuMoDx’s automated molecular testing platforms offer a unique combination of speed, flexibility, throughput and ease of use for molecular diagnostics assays, including laboratory-developed tests,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN. “NeuMoDx has built an unparalleled platform that has demonstrated superior value during the coronavirus pandemic. This will expand QIAGEN’s portfolio of automated testing solutions and provide another driver for future growth.”

“NeuMoDx devices offer labs with medium to high throughput exactly what they need,” Bernard added. “Labs want compact systems with true random access, fast turnaround time, full automation and comprehensive menus. The full integration of the NeuMoDx systems will allow QIAGEN to address laboratory needs in almost any setting for molecular diagnostics. We are excited to be able to build on NeuMoDx’s success and will jointly work on expanding our product portfolio and global distribution.”

Please find the full press release here


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 799 M - -
Net income 2020 331 M - -
Net Debt 2020 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 460 M 11 460 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,92x
EV / Sales 2021 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 55,73 $
Last Close Price 50,10 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.48.22%11 460
LONZA GROUP58.49%45 822
CELLTRION, INC.61.05%33 871
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.85%30 988
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.58%30 731
MODERNA, INC.251.94%27 163
