Qiagen N : “In pursuit of a life for every patient” – QIAGEN to host Global Solid Tumor Summit

Venlo, the Netherlands, April 18, 2023 - Under the theme "In pursuit of a life for every patient", QIAGEN will host the Global Solid Tumor Summit to address the current challenges in cancer treatment and diagnostics. The global burden of cancer remains significant. Cancers account for nearly 10 million annual deaths worldwide [1], making cancer the second leading cause of death worldwide. Solid tumors make up more than 90% of those cancers.

The Global Solid Tumor Summit, to be held on April 25 and 26 as a hybrid event, will focus on the importance of integrating biomarker testing into cancer care, with the aim of improving patient outcomes.

Numerous biomarkers contribute to the development of tumor growth. Identifying relevant mutations in critical genes allows to develop a targeted approach to cancer therapy, which has the potential to result in improved outcomes and survival rates. However, access to timely biomarker testing remains one of the most significant challenges in cancer treatment, with new biomarkers and technologies, changing clinical guidelines, and turnaround time for test results all contributing to the issue.

In a recent publication on access to personalized medicine in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) [2] , it was found that close to half of the patients were lost to precision oncology due to factors associated with getting biomarker test results.

As such, the Global Solid Tumor Summit aims to unite researchers, oncologists, data specialists, and cancer survivors to address these challenges and raise awareness on the important relevance of biomarker testing both in research and in clinical practice.

The event will feature presentations by renowned experts, including Professor Umberto Malapelle, Department of Public Health, University Federico II of Naples, Italy: "Only by sharing the experience among colleagues that work in different parts of the world, can you share a practical vision of the implementation of biomarker testing in both clinical practice and research settings. This provides us with the opportunity to recognize the best approaches, and in turn, the best possible clinical outcome for patients."

Addressing cancer is expensive, but the cost of not addressing it is even higher. A recent study [3] revealed that, without further investment into research, prevention and diagnostics, cancer is expected to cost the global economy an accumulated $25.2 trillion (international dollars) in healthcare costs and lost labor over the next 30 years.

"Cancer not only takes a toll on the physical and emotional wellbeing of patients but also imposes an enormous economic burden on individuals, families and society. However, advanced diagnostics and treatments can significantly reduce these costs by enabling early detection, personalized therapies, and better outcomes," said Jean-Pascal Viola, Senior Vice President, Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. "That's why we are excited to bring together global oncology experts to discuss the latest technological advances and the integration of biomarker testing into cancer care."

QIAGEN: comprehensive solutions and innovative collaborations to advance cancer diagnostics and research

QIAGEN offers a comprehensive portfolio from sample collection to data interpretation that enables the detection and analysis of relevant biomarkers. The company is continuously striving to innovate and expand the range of biomarker testing workflows, further paving the path to precision medicine.

QIAGEN is also collaborating with more than 30 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop and market companion diagnostics, which detect clinically relevant genetic abnormalities to provide insights that guide clinical decision-making in diseases such as cancer. QIAGEN has an unmatched depth and breadth of technologies from next-generation sequencing (NGS) to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) for companion diagnostic development. The menu further includes 11 PCR-based companion diagnostic assay for a broad range of indications that are FDA approved.

