Verogen : Partners with QIAGEN to Deliver Innovative Solutions for Human Identification Laboratories

06/29/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
The collaboration will empower human identification laboratories with superior tools and support needed to deliver more impactful outcomes.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and Verogen Inc. today announced a partnership to provide laboratories with superior tools and comprehensive support for implementing next-generation sequencing (NGS) human identification workflows.

The partnership with QIAGEN is a milestone-driven distribution and development agreement that grants QIAGEN rights to globally distribute both current and future Verogen products. Verogen and QIAGEN will also collaborate to commercialize Verogen’s forensically validated NGS workflows with QIAGEN’s sample prep automation to provide full sample to ID solutions for human identification laboratories.

“Our mission is to empower the human identification community with innovative tools that can deliver an identification, not just a DNA profile,” said Brett Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Verogen. “This partnership with QIAGEN will make it easier for the laboratories to provide more impactful answers. By combining Verogen’s industry-leading NGS-based product portfolio with QIAGEN’s gold-standard extraction, assay, and automation solutions, we can accelerate adoption and utilization of NGS in forensic operations”. “This combination brings together Verogen’s innovative NGS workflows with QIAGEN’s leading portfolio of Sample to Insight solutions, creating the most comprehensive product offering for forensics applications,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer at QIAGEN. “The partnership will drive the adoption of NGS in human identification as it will enable our customers to gain even better insights from their casework samples. This will ultimately strengthen justice systems all over the world.”

Verogen’s turnkey solutions for human identification laboratories combine industry-leading NGS sequencing instrumentation, proprietary library prep reagents, and sequencing consumables with sophisticated application-specific software. Through this partnership, QIAGEN will optimize its market-leading sample extraction and library prep automation capabilities for the Verogen ForenSeq® library prep kits, thereby enhancing both companies’ channel reach and presence to support the forensic market.

About Verogen

Verogen is a dedicated developer of DNA-based biometric human identification products for analysis of forensic genomic samples. Working closely with the forensic community, Verogen places exceptional value on flexible, scalable solutions that deliver reliable results. To learn more, visit www.verogen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.


© Business Wire 2021
