Request for Lifting of Trading Halt::Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

    BCV   SG1BE8000008

QIAN HU CORPORATION LIMITED

(BCV)
Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

12/20/2021 | 04:20am EST
Request for Lifting of Trading Halt
Issuer/ ManagerQIAN HU CORPORATION LIMITEDSecuritiesQIAN HU CORPORATION LIMITED - SG1BE8000008 - BCV
Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on trading on SGX-ST of all securities related to the counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Request for Lifting of Trading HaltDate &Time of Broadcast 20-Dec-2021 12:17:19Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleRequest for Lifting of Trading HaltAnnouncement ReferenceSG211220OTHRVXY7Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Kenny Yap Kim LeeDesignationExecutive ChairmanEffective Date and Time of the event20/12/2021 13:00
Qian Hu Corporation Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 75,2 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
Net income 2020 -1,45 M -1,06 M -1,06 M
Net cash 2020 2,64 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,6x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 22,7 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,6%
Managers and Directors
Kim Lee Yap Group Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Kok Cheng Yap Group Chief Executive Officer
Chin Yee Lai Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Kar Choo Yeoh Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Huat Ling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIAN HU CORPORATION LIMITED-11.11%17
BAKKAFROST-1.81%3 947
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-5.74%1 637
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA-6.12%996
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED0.89%518
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA-65.42%420