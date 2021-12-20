Request for Lifting of Trading Halt::Request for Lifting of Trading Halt
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerQIAN HU CORPORATION LIMITEDSecuritiesQIAN HU CORPORATION LIMITED - SG1BE8000008 - BCV
Announcement Details
Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on trading on SGX-ST of all securities related to the counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Title Request for Lifting of Trading HaltDate &Time of Broadcast 20-Dec-2021 12:17:19Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleRequest for Lifting of Trading HaltAnnouncement ReferenceSG211220OTHRVXY7Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Kenny Yap Kim LeeDesignationExecutive ChairmanEffective Date and Time of the event20/12/2021 13:00
Related Announcements
Related Announcements
Disclaimer
Qian Hu Corporation Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:19:05 UTC.