Qidian International : COMPLETION OF ISSUE AND SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1280) COMPLETION OF ISSUE AND SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE Reference is made to the announcement of Qidian International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 7 September 2020 in relation to the issue and subscription of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement. COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT I The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions of the Subscription Agreement I have been fulfilled and the completion of the Subscription Agreement I took place on 16 September 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement I. An aggregate of 23,755,306 new Shares have been allotted and issued to the Subscriber I at the Subscription Price of HK$1.29 per Subscription Share. UPDATE ON THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT II The Board wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors that all conditions precedent of the Subscription Agreement II have been fulfilled as of the date of this announcement and the completion of the Subscription Agreement II is expected to take place on or about 22 September 2020. The Company will publish an announcement in respect of the Subscription Agreement II as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules. − 1 − EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY The shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before completion of the Subscription Agreement I; (ii) immediately upon completion of the Subscription Agreement I; and (iii) immediately upon completion of the Subscription Agreement (assuming there is no other change to the share capital and in the shareholding structure of the Company other than the issue of the Subscription Shares II) are as follows: Immediately before Immediately after Immediately after completion of the completion of the completion of the Subscription Subscription Subscription Name of Shareholder Agreement I Agreement I Agreement II Approximate Approximate Approximate Number of % Number of % Number of % Shares shareholding Shares shareholding Shares shareholding Noble Trade International Holdings Limited (聖行國際集團有限 公司) 28,455,000 18.69% 28,455,000 16.16% 28,455,000 15.57% Hong Kong Ruihong Yixing International Co., Limited (香港瑞 宏藝興國際有限公司) 18,400,210 12.08% 18,400,210 10.45% 18,400,210 10.07% Subscriber I - - 23,755,306 13.49% 23,755,306 13.00% Subscriber II 6,979,390 4.58% 6,979,390 3.96% 13,679,604 7.49% Other public Shareholders 98,443,000 64.65% 98,443,000 55.92% 98,443,000 53.87% Total 152,277,600 100.00% 176,032,906 100.00% 182,733,120 100.00% Note: The percentage figures in the table above may not add up to the total due to rounding. By order of the Board Qidian International Co., Ltd. Yuan Li Chairman Yangzhou, PRC, 16 September 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Li, Mr. Xu Xinying, Ms. Liu Simei and Mr. Sun Lejiu, one non-executive Director, namely Ms. Xu Honghong and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Jinyong, Mr. Chen Rui and Mr. Fung Tak Choi. − 2 −

