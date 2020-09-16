Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Qidian International Co., Ltd.    1280   KYG7S01P1010

QIDIAN INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(1280)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/15
1.47 HKD   0.00%
06:35aQIDIAN INTERNATIONAL : Completion of issue and subscription of new shares under general mandate
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qidian International : COMPLETION OF ISSUE AND SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 06:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1280)

COMPLETION OF

ISSUE AND SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Qidian International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 7 September 2020 in relation to the issue and subscription of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT I

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions of the Subscription Agreement I have been fulfilled and the completion of the Subscription Agreement I took place on 16 September 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement I. An aggregate of 23,755,306 new Shares have been allotted and issued to the Subscriber I at the Subscription Price of HK$1.29 per Subscription Share.

UPDATE ON THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT II

The Board wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors that all conditions precedent of the Subscription Agreement II have been fulfilled as of the date of this announcement and the completion of the Subscription Agreement II is expected to take place on or about 22 September 2020. The Company will publish an announcement in respect of the Subscription Agreement II as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

− 1 −

EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before completion of the Subscription Agreement I; (ii) immediately upon completion of the Subscription Agreement I; and (iii) immediately upon completion of the Subscription Agreement

  1. (assuming there is no other change to the share capital and in the shareholding structure of the Company other than the issue of the Subscription Shares II) are as follows:

Immediately before

Immediately after

Immediately after

completion of the

completion of the

completion of the

Subscription

Subscription

Subscription

Name of Shareholder

Agreement I

Agreement I

Agreement II

Approximate

Approximate

Approximate

Number of

%

Number of

%

Number of

%

Shares

shareholding

Shares

shareholding

Shares

shareholding

Noble Trade

International

Holdings Limited

(聖行國際集團有限

公司)

28,455,000

18.69%

28,455,000

16.16%

28,455,000

15.57%

Hong Kong Ruihong

Yixing International

Co., Limited (香港瑞

宏藝興國際有限公司)

18,400,210

12.08%

18,400,210

10.45%

18,400,210

10.07%

Subscriber I

-

-

23,755,306

13.49%

23,755,306

13.00%

Subscriber II

6,979,390

4.58%

6,979,390

3.96%

13,679,604

7.49%

Other public

Shareholders

98,443,000

64.65%

98,443,000

55.92%

98,443,000

53.87%

Total

152,277,600

100.00%

176,032,906

100.00%

182,733,120

100.00%

Note: The percentage figures in the table above may not add up to the total due to rounding.

By order of the Board

Qidian International Co., Ltd.

Yuan Li

Chairman

Yangzhou, PRC, 16 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Li, Mr. Xu Xinying, Ms. Liu Simei and Mr. Sun Lejiu, one non-executive Director, namely Ms. Xu Honghong and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Jinyong, Mr. Chen Rui and Mr. Fung Tak Choi.

− 2 −

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qidian International Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 10:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QIDIAN INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
06:35aQIDIAN INTERNATIONAL : Completion of issue and subscription of new shares under ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 471 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
Net income 2019 -109 M -16,1 M -16,1 M
Net Debt 2019 469 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,33x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 196 M 28,9 M 29,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 338
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart QIDIAN INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Qidian International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simei Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Li Yuan Chairman
Jin Ming Dong Chief Financial Officer
Shui Wen Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Xinying Xu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIDIAN INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-48.60%29
SONY CORPORATION8.88%93 676
PANASONIC CORPORATION-4.55%21 731
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-26.90%16 777
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION55.26%13 257
LG ELECTRONICS INC.27.32%13 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group