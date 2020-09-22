Qidian International : COMPLETION OF ISSUE AND SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
0
09/22/2020 | 05:00am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1280)
COMPLETION OF
ISSUE AND SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES
UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
Reference is made to the announcements of Qidian International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 7 and 16 September 2020 in relation to the issue and subscription of new shares under general mandate (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.
COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT II
The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions of the Subscription Agreement
have been fulfilled and the completion of the Subscription Agreement II took place on 22 September 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement II. An aggregate of 6,700,214 new Shares have been allotted and issued to the Subscriber II at the Subscription Price of HK$1.29 per Subscription Share.
PROCEEDS FROM THE SUBSCRIPTION
The gross proceeds and net proceeds from the Subscription amounted to approximately HK$39.3 million and approximately HK$38.9 million, respectively. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to settle the trade and bills payables and as general working capital to finance the Group's businesses and fund potential developments.
EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
The shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before completion of the Subscription Agreement I; (ii) immediately before completion of the Subscription Agreement II; and (iii) immediately upon completion of the Subscription Agreement II are as follows:
Immediately before
Immediately before
Immediately after
completion of the
completion of the
completion of the
Subscription
Subscription
Subscription
Name of Shareholder
Agreement I
Agreement II
Agreement II
Approximate
Approximate
Approximate
Number of
%
Number of
%
Number of
%
Shares
shareholding
Shares
shareholding
Shares
shareholding
Noble Trade
International
Holdings Limited (聖
行國際集團有限公司)
28,455,000
18.69%
28,455,000
16.16%
28,455,000
15.57%
Hong Kong Ruihong
Yixing International
Co., Limited (香港瑞
宏藝興國際有限公司)
18,400,210
12.08%
18,400,210
10.45%
18,400,210
10.07%
Subscriber I
-
-
23,755,306
13.49%
23,755,306
13.00%
Subscriber II
6,979,390
4.58%
6,979,390
3.96%
13,679,604
7.49%
Other public
Shareholders
98,443,000
64.65%
98,443,000
55.92%
98,443,000
53.87%
Total
152,277,600
100.00%
152,277,600
100.00%
182,733,120
100.00%
Note: The percentage figures in the table above may not add up to the total due to rounding.
By order of the Board
Qidian International Co., Ltd.
Yuan Li
Chairman
Yangzhou, PRC, 22 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Li, Mr. Xu Xinying, Ms. Liu Simei and Mr. Sun Lejiu, one non-executive Director, namely Ms. Xu Honghong and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Jinyong, Mr. Chen Rui and Mr. Fung Tak Choi.
