Qidian International : COMPLETION OF ISSUE AND SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1280)

COMPLETION OF

ISSUE AND SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcements of Qidian International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 7 and 16 September 2020 in relation to the issue and subscription of new shares under general mandate (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT II

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions of the Subscription Agreement

have been fulfilled and the completion of the Subscription Agreement II took place on 22 September 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement II. An aggregate of 6,700,214 new Shares have been allotted and issued to the Subscriber II at the Subscription Price of HK$1.29 per Subscription Share.

PROCEEDS FROM THE SUBSCRIPTION

The gross proceeds and net proceeds from the Subscription amounted to approximately HK$39.3 million and approximately HK$38.9 million, respectively. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to settle the trade and bills payables and as general working capital to finance the Group's businesses and fund potential developments.