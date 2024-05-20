May 2024
1Q2024 Result Presentation
Our Mission
To Enable a Better Life for People by Facilitating
Safe, Convenient and Inclusive Financial
Services throughTechnology Empowerments to
Financial Institutions
3
Company Overview
What We Have Achieved in 1Q24
One of the Leading Consumer Credit-Tech Platforms in China
52.3million
Cumulative Users with Approved Credit Lines(1)
159
Cumulative Financial Institution Partners(1)
RMB4,153million
RMB1,205million
Total Net Revenue in 1Q24
Non-GAAP Net Income in 1Q24 (2)
15.4%
28.0%
YoY Increase
YoY Increase
in Non-GAAP EPADS - diluted(3)
22.0%
Non-GAAP ROE(4)
Notes: (1) Data as of March 31, 2024. (2) Excluding share-based compensation expenses. (3) Non-GAAP diluted EPADS refers to (i) the 1Q24 Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company, divided by (ii) the weighted average diluted shares
of 24Q1. (4) Non-GAAP ROE refers to (i) the annualized 1Q24 Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company, divided by (ii) the average shareholder's equity of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024.
5
Dedicated to Returning Value to Shareholders
Execution of Share Repurchases
US$215 million
Worth of ADSs repurchased
cumulatively
7.9%
Share count reduction
through share buyback(1)
Recurring Dividend Payout
Dividend per ADS
(USD)
1.08
0.72
0.54
2021
2022
2023
Notes: (1) Share count reduction refers to (i) the total number of ADSs repurchased from June 20, 2023 to May 17, 2024, divided by (ii) the number of outstanding ADSs as of June 19, 2023, excluding the effects of ESOP.
6
We Primarily Enable Financial Institutions with Our Innovative Technology Solutions…
52.3 million
Users with Approved
Credit Lines (3)
Consumers
SMEs
Convenient Process
Instant Access to
Credit
Personalized Products
Our Solutions
Technology
Credit
Capital-heavyfacilitationCapital-light
ICE(1)facilitation
RM SaaS(2)
159
Financial Institution Partners (3)
National Banks
Borrower Acquisition
City/Rural
Commercial
Banks
Credit Assessment
Consumer
Finance
Companies
Post-facilitation Services
...
Notes: (1) Refers to Intelligence Credit Engine. (2) Refers to Risk management Software-as-a-Service. (3) Cumulative number as of March 31, 2024.
7
…to Make Credit Accessible and Affordable to Underserved Borrowers
Age
71%(1)< 40
Repeated borrowers' loan volume contribution
91.5%(2)
Home
improvement
Credit card, mortgage & auto loan holders
62%(1) (3)
Average drawdown
RMB8.2k(2)
GroceriesElectronics
Borrowers
Geography coverage
~81% from tier
3/4 cities(1)
Weighted average contractual tenor
10.1months(2)
Entertainment
Clothing
Travel
Notes: (1) Data based on cumulative users with approved credit lines as of March 31, 2024. (2) 1Q24 data. (3) Refer to the users who possess a credit card or have a mortgage or auto loan, and have made at least one repayment within 6 months prior to the date when the credit line was granted.
8
Our Solutions
Services Provided
User Acquisition &
Preliminary Credit Screening
Matching & Referral
Advanced Credit
Assessment
Credit Risk Taking
Post-facilitation Services
Service fees from financial
Technology service fees or
Revenue Model
institution partners or interest fees
Service fees from financial
Service fees from financial
consulting fees from financial
from borrowers for loans funded by
institution partners
institution partners
institution partners
Fuzhou Microcredit
No Involvement
High Involvement
9
Our Addressable Market
Consumer Credit-Tech Market in China (1)
Consumers
2021-2026E
2021
CAGR
RMB5.2 trillion
9.2%
SMEs
SME Credit-Tech Market in China (2)
2021-2026E
2021
CAGR
RMB6.0 trillion
35.9%
Source: iResearch Report.
Notes: (1) The size of the consumer Credit-Tech market in China refers to the total outstanding balance of online consumer loans offered by traditional financial institutions and Credit-Tech platforms. (2) The size of the SME Credit-Tech market in
China refers to the total outstanding balance of online SME loans with approved credit line below RMB1 million offered by traditional financial institutions and Credit-Tech platforms.
10
