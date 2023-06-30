SHANGHAI, China, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN; HKEx: 3660) (“Qifu Technology” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced that the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval have been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today:



As an ordinary resolution, THAT, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP shall be re-appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2023;

As an ordinary resolution, THAT, Ms. Jiao Jiao shall be re-elected as a director of the Company at this annual general meeting and retain office until her retirement pursuant to the Company’s memorandum and articles of association; and

As an ordinary resolution, THAT, Mr. Fan Zhao shall be re-elected as a director of the Company at this annual general meeting and retain office until his retirement pursuant to the Company’s memorandum and articles of association.



AboutQifu Technology

Qifu Technology is a Credit-Tech platform in China that provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services. The Company is dedicated to making credit services more accessible and personalized to consumers and SMEs through Credit-Tech services to financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

