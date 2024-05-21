Chiyao Huang Morgan Stanley - Analyst

(interpreted) So basically, two questions. One is regarding the loan volume outlook, especially given the demand and the risk situation we see right now. How is management's view changing from beginning of the year? And second question is on the outlook on take rate improvement. Just wondering how confident is management about improving take rate for the full year 2024. And has the view changed compared to beginning of the year? Thank you.

Haisheng Wu Qifu Technology Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director

(spoken in foreign language)

Karen Ji Qifu Technology Inc - Senior Director of Capital Markets

Okay. I will do the translation. We fully understand everyone is concerned about our credit need, risk and loan growth. Since the beginning of 2024, consumer credit demand is still yet to recover, especially since late March, whereby demand has been weaker than we expected. This is reflected in the user initiation rate on our app.

Excluding the impact of the Spring Festival, user initiation rate in the first four months of last year was relatively stable. However, the initiation rate in March and April this year is slightly lower than the previous two months, so the user credit demand is weaker than the same period last year.

The changes in our user demand are basically consistent with this year's macroeconomic trends. In the first quarter, CPI still maintained a relatively low growth rate and the balance of household short-term consumer loans decreased by RMB271 billion quarter on quarter. The social financing scale in April also decreased by RMB199 billion sequentially, marking the first negative growth on a sequential basis in the past two years. These data also confirm that credit demand is yet to recover.

In terms of credit risk, we have taken a lot of actions in the past two quarters, including tightening the approval rate, optimizing credit limits, and contracting long-term assets of over 24 months. On this basis, the risk performance of our new loans has been continuously improving since November 2023, and the vintage loss in this quarter is expected to decline by about 15% compared to Q4.

At the same time, it can be seen that D-1 delinquency rate, and 30-day collection rate of our overall loan portfolio have also improved marginally in this quarter and the momentum will continue in April and May. At present, the risk optimization work is on track, so we will maintain current credit standards, which will be largely stable going forward.

Here, we would like to emphasize that since second half of 2023, we have been very clear that our company's strategy is to pursue quality growth. Under this strategy, we will not take the overall growth rate of our loan volume as the primary goal, but pursue quality growth as our goal.

For ineffective loans, or loans with negative or marginal returns, we will optimize those kinds of loans. For businesses with healthy profit, we will continue to invest for growth. For example, the embedded finance will continue to be a focus of our growth this year. The loan volume of the top two channels for embedded finance in Q1 increased by 8% and 12% respectively sequentially, which is far higher than the overall loan volume growth.

At the same time, the ROA of our embedded finance model also improved by about 1 percentage point in Q1 sequentially. We will continue to deepen cooperation with the quality channels and replicate embedded finance model to more traffic platforms.

Through this structured growth, though the loan volume will fluctuate, our profitability will be steadily enhanced, and we are confident in fulfilling our profit guidance.

Recently, we have seen the government introduced a series of policies to support the real estate industry. We believe it will play a positive role in stabilizing the real economy and is also helpful to the gradual recovery of user confidence. So we will continue to observe the trends of macro economy and user demand and adjust the loan pace in a timely manner.

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us

7