From June 20, 2023 to March 12, 2024, the company has repurchased 8,400,000 shares, representing 5.2% for $132 million. With this, the company has completed the repurchase of 8,400,000 shares, representing 5.2% for $132 million under the buyback announced on June 20, 2023.
Qifu Technology, Inc.
Equities
QFIN
US88557W1018
Consumer Lending
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|16.28 USD
|+7.11%
|+6.75%
|+2.91%
|09:43am
|Qifu Technology Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Approves $350 Million Share Buyback
|MT
|05:32am
|Qifu Technology's Q4 2023 Profit Rises on Higher Revenue; Shares Up 3%
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.91%
|2.63B
|-11.89%
|47.96B
|-6.68%
|30.94B
|+17.47%
|24.64B
|+12.94%
|17.55B
|+13.01%
|10.99B
|-16.84%
|10.8B
|-24.82%
|7.31B
|-8.52%
|6.79B
|-1.08%
|5.83B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Qifu Technology, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Qifu Technology, Inc.
- Tranche Update on Qifu Technology, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 20, 2023.