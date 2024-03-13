Qifu Technology Inc, formerly 360 DigiTech Inc, is a China-based company mainly engaged in credit technology services. The services provided by the Company are divided into credit-driven services and platform services according to the nature of the service and the level of related credit risk. The credit-driven services match potential borrowers with financial institutions, enabling financial institutions to obtain borrowers, conduct credit evaluation, fund matching and post-loan services. The platform services include a full range of loan assistance and post-loan services under the capital-light model, intelligent marketing services, referral services, and risk management software as services (SaaS) for financial institution partners under the Intelligent Credit Engine (ICE) model.

Sector Consumer Lending