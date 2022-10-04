Qilian International : Other Information - Form 6-K

Other Information

On September 30, 2022, Qilian International Holding Group Limited (the "Company") held Annual Meeting of its Shareholders in Jiuquan City, Gansu Province, China. The record date for the Annual Meeting was August 31, 2022; as of the record date, the Company had 35,750,000 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting.

At the Annual Meeting the Company's shareholders (i) elected Zhanchang Xin, Haiping Shi, Qingling Zhang, Ming Jing, and Yixuan (Adam) Sun, and (ii) ratified the appointment of Marcum LLP (formerly Friedman LLP) as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending September 30, 2022, each of the proposals with the following vote:

1. Election of Directors.

For Withheld Zhanchang Xin 27,782,044 8,800 Haiping Shi 27,762,338 28,506 Qingling Zhang 27,762,377 28,467 Ming Jing 27,762,366 28,478 Yixuan (Adam) Sun 27,762,368 28,476

2. Ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP as independent auditor .