    QLI   KYG7307E1070

QILIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GROUP LIMITED

(QLI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:28 2022-10-04 pm EDT
1.150 USD   -0.86%
05:12pQilian International : Other Information - Form 6-K
PU
09/30Qilian International Holding Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
09/30Qilian International Earnings Drop to Breakeven in Latest Six-Month Reporting Period, Revenue Climbs 7%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Qilian International : Other Information - Form 6-K

10/04/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Other Information

On September 30, 2022, Qilian International Holding Group Limited (the "Company") held Annual Meeting of its Shareholders in Jiuquan City, Gansu Province, China. The record date for the Annual Meeting was August 31, 2022; as of the record date, the Company had 35,750,000 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting.

At the Annual Meeting the Company's shareholders (i) elected Zhanchang Xin, Haiping Shi, Qingling Zhang, Ming Jing, and Yixuan (Adam) Sun, and (ii) ratified the appointment of Marcum LLP (formerly Friedman LLP) as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending September 30, 2022, each of the proposals with the following vote:

1. Election of Directors.
For Withheld
Zhanchang Xin 27,782,044 8,800
Haiping Shi 27,762,338 28,506
Qingling Zhang 27,762,377 28,467
Ming Jing 27,762,366 28,478
Yixuan (Adam) Sun 27,762,368 28,476
2. Ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP as independent auditor.
For Against Abstain
27,751,420 36,462 2,961

Disclaimer

Qilian International Holding Group Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 21:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 57,1 M - -
Net income 2021 3,15 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,44 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,5 M 41,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 283
Free-Float 22,6%
Managers and Directors
Zhan Chang Xin Chairman, President, CEO, COO & CSO
Hai Ping Shi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marta Melar New Independent Director
Ming Jing Independent Director
David J. Moss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QILIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GROUP LIMITED-56.23%41
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.60%429 082
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.06%305 529
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.04%267 122
PFIZER, INC.-25.25%247 729
ABBVIE INC.2.16%244 563