Qilian International : Other Information - Form 6-K
10/04/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Other Information
On September 30, 2022, Qilian International Holding Group Limited (the "Company") held Annual Meeting of its Shareholders in Jiuquan City, Gansu Province, China. The record date for the Annual Meeting was August 31, 2022; as of the record date, the Company had 35,750,000 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting.
At the Annual Meeting the Company's shareholders (i) elected Zhanchang Xin, Haiping Shi, Qingling Zhang, Ming Jing, and Yixuan (Adam) Sun, and (ii) ratified the appointment of Marcum LLP (formerly Friedman LLP) as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending September 30, 2022, each of the proposals with the following vote:
1.
Election of Directors.
For
Withheld
Zhanchang Xin
27,782,044
8,800
Haiping Shi
27,762,338
28,506
Qingling Zhang
27,762,377
28,467
Ming Jing
27,762,366
28,478
Yixuan (Adam) Sun
27,762,368
28,476
2.
Ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP as independent auditor.
Qilian International Holding Group Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 21:11:23 UTC.