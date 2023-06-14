Advanced search
    QLI   KYG7307E1070

QILIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GROUP LIMITED

(QLI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:51 2023-06-14 pm EDT
0.9721 USD   +14.36%
Qilian International : Resignation of Directors - Form 6-K

06/14/2023 | 05:19pm EDT
Resignation of Directors

Mr. Yixuan Sun, an independent director of Qilian International Holding Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the "Company"), notified the Company of his resignation from the board of directors (the "Board") for personal reasons on June 9, 2023, effective immediately, including from his positions on the audit committee, compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee. His resignation was not a result of any disagreements with the Company or any of its subsidiaries and affiliates on any matter related to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company or any of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Ms. Haiping Shi, a director of the Company, notified the Company of her resignation from the Board for personal reasons on June 9, 2023, effective immediately. Her resignation was not a result of any disagreements with the Company or any of its subsidiaries and affiliates on any matter related to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company or any of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Ms. Shi will continue serving as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Appointment of Directors

On June 9, 2023, the Board appointed Mr. Maofan Tang as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately, to fill in the vacancy resulting from the resignation of Mr. Yixuan Sun. The Company's board of directors has determined that Mr. Maofan Tang qualifies as an "audit committee financial expert" within the meaning of the SEC rules and possesses financial sophistication within the meaning of the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market. Mr. Tang will act as the chairperson of the audit committee and a member of the compensation committee and the nomination and corporate governance committee.

There is no family relationship between Mr. Tang and any of our other officers and directors. Mr. Tang does not have any related party transaction with the Company or its affiliates that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404 of Regulation S-K.

In addition, on June 9, 2023, the Board appointed Mr. Dingqian Liu as an Executive Director of the Company, effective immediately.

There is no family relationship between Mr. Liu and any of our other officers and directors. Mr. Liu does not have any related party transaction with the Company or its affiliates that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404 of Regulation S-K.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,9 M - -
Net income 2022 1,08 M - -
Net cash 2022 12,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,4 M 30,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart QILIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qilian International Holding Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QILIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhan Chang Xin Chairman, President, CEO, COO & CSO
Hai Ping Shi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marta Melar New Independent Director
Ming Jing Independent Director
David J. Moss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QILIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GROUP LIMITED15.03%30
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.48%449 665
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.83%423 110
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.33%354 406
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.87%279 093
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.51%250 174
