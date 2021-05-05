Log in
    1576   CNE1000031X7

QILU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(1576)
Qilu Expressway : INSIDE INFORMATION - CERTAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE FOUR MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021

05/05/2021 | 04:35am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Qilu Expressway Company Limited

齊魯高速公路股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1576)

INSIDE INFORMATION

CERTAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE FOUR MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021

This announcement is made by Qilu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company of certain financial information of the Company for the four months ended 30 April 2021.

For the

four months

ended

30 April 2021

RMB' 000

Revenue

593,210

Profit

283,598

Profit and total comprehensive income

283,598

As at

30 April 2021

RMB' 000

Total non-current assets

5,946,162

Total current assets

524,290

Total non-current liabilities

2,540,706

Total current liabilities

747,328

Total equity

3,182,417

1

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the above-mentioned financial information has not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company. Differences may arise between such financial information and the figures disclosed in the reviewed report or audited report due to review and audit adjustments. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution and should not rely solely on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Qilu Expressway Company Limited

Li Gang

Chairman

Shandong, the PRC

5 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Gang, Mr. Peng Hui and Mr. Liu Qiang; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Dalong, Mr. Wang Shaochen, Mr. Zhou Cenyu, Mr. Su Xiaodong, Ms. Kong Xia, Mr. Tang Haolai and Mr. Du Zhongming; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Cheng Xuezhan, Mr. Li Hua, Mr. Wang Lingfang, Mr. He Jiale and Mr. Han Ping.

2

Disclaimer

Qilu Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
