Qilu Expressway : INSIDE INFORMATION - CERTAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE FOUR MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021
05/05/2021 | 04:35am EDT
Qilu Expressway Company Limited
齊魯高速公路股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1576)
INSIDE INFORMATION
CERTAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE FOUR MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021
This announcement is made by Qilu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company of certain financial information of the Company for the four months ended 30 April 2021.
For the
four months
ended
30 April 2021
RMB' 000
Revenue
593,210
Profit
283,598
Profit and total comprehensive income
283,598
As at
30 April 2021
RMB' 000
Total non-current assets
5,946,162
Total current assets
524,290
Total non-current liabilities
2,540,706
Total current liabilities
747,328
Total equity
3,182,417
1
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the above-mentioned financial information has not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company. Differences may arise between such financial information and the figures disclosed in the reviewed report or audited report due to review and audit adjustments. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution and should not rely solely on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company.
