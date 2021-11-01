Log in
2021 QinetiQ Endeavour Award winners announced

11/01/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
Following a compelling pitch, the Breathe Easy Team were selected as the winners of the award for demonstrating QinetiQ's values of Integrity, Collaboration and Performance in the delivery of their project.

The Breathe Easy Team - comprised of Jessica Anderson, Rebecca McCormick, Phoebe Lewis, William Symington and Elamathi Venugopal - researched, designed and prototyped a new MedTech device which improves the treatment of a common medical condition known as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and will help reduce the hospitalisation rate of approximately 1.2 millions Australians who live with the condition.

The team also demonstrated outstanding innovation and the potential to deliver advantage for an end user through strong end-user engagement, a focused definition of the problem space, an agile approach to design and excellent teamwork.

QinetiQ is proud to sponsor an Endeavour Award, which rewards University of Melbourne Faculty of Engineering and IT's student project teams who embody QinetiQ's values of Integrity, Collaboration and Performance in the pursuit of innovating for the advantage of end users.

The award is open to final-year student project teams participating in the 2021 Endeavour Engineering & IT Exhibition from any department.

QinetiQ is delighted to support talented students who are working to solve complex STEM problems.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 17:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
