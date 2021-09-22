Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. QinetiQ Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/22 11:35:16 am
327.4 GBX   +1.17%
05:52pQINETIQ : Amazing crystal film transforms regular spectacles into night vision glasses
PU
03:12pQINETIQ : Brain implant turns thoughts into text, with 90% accuracy
PU
09/17DSEI DAY THREE : Continued Themes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QinetiQ : Amazing crystal film transforms regular spectacles into night vision glasses

09/22/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An international team of researchers, including Nottingham Trent University in the UK and the Australian National University (ANU) have fabricated a thin film meta-surface that they claim allows ordinary glasses to see in the infrared (IR), thereby creating a new type of night vision technology. This meta-surface can be transferred to transparent glass, forming a layer of nanocrystals on its surface. This meta-surface can easily be applied to the glass of regular lightweight spectacles. The technology works as follows - through introducing and mixing a secondary beam of photons, the meta-surface is used to up-convert IR photons to visible light. The addition of this secondary beam provides the additional energy required to raise the frequency of the IR photons to the visible region of the spectrum. Interestingly the researchers also used a Charge Coupled Device (CCD) sensor to view the image, which implies the up-converted image is currently still too weak to see with the naked eye.

The technology is still in its proof of concept phase. Nevertheless, the researchers envision their technology could one day replace the bulky, power-hungry night vision goggles currently in use by the military, police and security services. They argue that their new technology could enable lightweight, cheap and easy to mass-produce night vision glasses that would be available to everyday users.

To quote Professor Neshev, a lead researcher from the ANU: "the new tech used meta-surfaces, or thin films, to manipulate light in new ways...This is the first time anywhere in the world that infrared light has been successfully transformed into visible images in an ultra-thin screen. It's a really exciting development and one that we know will change the landscape for night vision forever."

Estimated time to maturity: 2 to 5 years

Image credit: Lei Xu, Nottingham Trent University.

Source:Nottingham Trent University, 15 June 2021

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 21:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QINETIQ GROUP PLC
05:52pQINETIQ : Amazing crystal film transforms regular spectacles into night vision glasses
PU
03:12pQINETIQ : Brain implant turns thoughts into text, with 90% accuracy
PU
09/17DSEI DAY THREE : Continued Themes
PU
09/16QINETIQ : is delighted to be able to support Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) and th..
PU
09/15QINETIQ : Redefining wheeled armoured vehicle mobility - Mobility Test Rig (MTR) on displa..
PU
09/15QINETIQ : Redefining wheeled armoured vehicle mobility
AQ
09/14QINETIQ : Becoming ‘The Hardest Target' for adversaries
PU
09/09QINETIQ : Australia Announces Membership with Supply Nation
PU
09/08QINETIQ : At Sea Demonstration/Formidable Shield 21
PU
09/07QINETIQ : Preparing for a future of Human Autonomy
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QINETIQ GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 321 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
Net income 2022 122 M 166 M 166 M
Net cash 2022 174 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 1 878 M 2 566 M 2 558 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,27 GBX
Average target price 378,09 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11 448%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miles Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC1.19%2 533
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.70%124 598
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.33%93 058
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.47%55 260
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION28.47%53 352
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.38%44 206