Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. QinetiQ Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
374.60 GBX   +1.90%
06:53aQINETIQ : Australia launches 2023 Graduate Development Program
PU
07/01QINETIQ : Support to Training for Countering Non-Traditional Air Threats
PU
06/29QINETIQ : Medical Device Decontamination Capability
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QinetiQ : Australia launches 2023 Graduate Development Program

07/03/2022 | 06:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
QinetiQ Australia is pleased to announce applications have opened for the 2023 intake of our award-winning Graduate Development Program.

The 18-month program will see QinetiQ's Graduate Engineers and Consultants working to solve some of Australia's most complex technological and scientific challenges from day one, mentored by local and global technological leaders.

The program offers young professionals the opportunity to work across land, air and maritime domains, on some of Australia's leading Defence projects and Defence platforms.

QinetiQ's unique approach to graduate career development gives young professionals the freedom to choose between rotational and fixed streams, with the opportunity to complete three 6-month rotations throughout the 18-month program.

Alternatively, Graduate Engineers and Consultants can choose to deep-dive into their chosen niche, and spend the full program duration within a single team.

As part of QinetiQ's unique approach to graduate learning, young professionals have the ability to work in adjacent areas, regardless of their tertiary discipline.

"The QinetiQ graduate program has been a truly immersive experience, and has enabled me to follow my curiosity and tailor my learning experience to match my evolving interests," said Graduate Engineer, Chantel Rodighiero.

"The feedback we've had about the rotational stream of our Graduate Development Program has been overwhelmingly positive. We've had engineering graduates who have qualified in Electrical Engineering, but as a result of our rotational program have discovered their passion for Project Management. The amount of freedom our Graduate Development Program affords graduates, truly is incredible," said Early Careers Specialist, Melanie Hill.

"Our award-winning Graduate Development Program forms part of our commitment to investing in the next generation of sovereign capabilities in Australia's Defence Industry. Over the years it has been incredibly rewarding and inspiring to see our graduates progress their careers to become leaders in the Defence Industry, where they have been recognised for their work through industry awards, been able to work internationally and be involved in leading edge global programs," said General Manager People & Capability, Jessica Ciccozzi.

QinetiQ's structured learning calendars are tailored to upskill young professionals in the early stages of their career, providing all the tools needed to contribute to building capability in niche, specialised areas alongside global experts right from day one.

QinetiQ's global expertise in advisory, engineering and Test & Evaluation, provides young professionals with access to world-class mentors and cutting-edge experiential learning opportunities.

Our next graduate program will commence on February 13 2023, with roles based across Canberra, Adelaide, Sydney, Penrith and Melbourne.

Tertiary qualified graduates with strong communication and problem-solving skills and less than 12-months professional experience, are encouraged to apply. For more information visit QinetiQ's Careers page.

Applications close August 1, 2022.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 10:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QINETIQ GROUP PLC
06:53aQINETIQ : Australia launches 2023 Graduate Development Program
PU
07/01QINETIQ : Support to Training for Countering Non-Traditional Air Threats
PU
06/29QINETIQ : Medical Device Decontamination Capability
PU
06/24QINETIQ : Vetrepreneurs
PU
06/24QINETIQ : Armed Forces Day 2022
PU
06/23QINETIQ : International Women in Engineering Day
PU
06/23QINETIQ : and RUSI release new paper on trust in AI
PU
06/22QINETIQ : International Women in Engineering Day 2022
PU
06/21DIFFERENT BUT THE SAME : Celebrating Pride Month 2022
PU
06/20QINETIQ : ILA Berlin Airshow
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QINETIQ GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 322 M 1 590 M 1 590 M
Net income 2022 99,7 M 120 M 120 M
Net cash 2022 224 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 2 142 M 2 577 M 2 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 374,60 GBX
Average target price 394,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC40.83%2 577
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.68%143 887
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION20.98%115 548
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.64%75 604
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.13%62 048
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.07%46 915