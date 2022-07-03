QinetiQ : Australia launches 2023 Graduate Development Program

QinetiQ Australia is pleased to announce applications have opened for the 2023 intake of our award-winning Graduate Development Program.
The 18-month program will see QinetiQ's Graduate Engineers and Consultants working to solve some of Australia's most complex technological and scientific challenges from day one, mentored by local and global technological leaders.
The program offers young professionals the opportunity to work across land, air and maritime domains, on some of Australia's leading Defence projects and Defence platforms.
QinetiQ's unique approach to graduate career development gives young professionals the freedom to choose between rotational and fixed streams, with the opportunity to complete three 6-month rotations throughout the 18-month program.
Alternatively, Graduate Engineers and Consultants can choose to deep-dive into their chosen niche, and spend the full program duration within a single team.
As part of QinetiQ's unique approach to graduate learning, young professionals have the ability to work in adjacent areas, regardless of their tertiary discipline.
"The QinetiQ graduate program has been a truly immersive experience, and has enabled me to follow my curiosity and tailor my learning experience to match my evolving interests," said Graduate Engineer, Chantel Rodighiero.
"The feedback we've had about the rotational stream of our Graduate Development Program has been overwhelmingly positive. We've had engineering graduates who have qualified in Electrical Engineering, but as a result of our rotational program have discovered their passion for Project Management. The amount of freedom our Graduate Development Program affords graduates, truly is incredible," said Early Careers Specialist, Melanie Hill.
"Our award-winning Graduate Development Program forms part of our commitment to investing in the next generation of sovereign capabilities in Australia's Defence Industry. Over the years it has been incredibly rewarding and inspiring to see our graduates progress their careers to become leaders in the Defence Industry, where they have been recognised for their work through industry awards, been able to work internationally and be involved in leading edge global programs," said General Manager People & Capability, Jessica Ciccozzi.
QinetiQ's structured learning calendars are tailored to upskill young professionals in the early stages of their career, providing all the tools needed to contribute to building capability in niche, specialised areas alongside global experts right from day one.
QinetiQ's global expertise in advisory, engineering and Test & Evaluation, provides young professionals with access to world-class mentors and cutting-edge experiential learning opportunities.
Our next graduate program will commence on February 13 2023, with roles based across Canberra, Adelaide, Sydney, Penrith and Melbourne.
Tertiary qualified graduates with strong communication and problem-solving skills and less than 12-months professional experience, are encouraged to apply. For more information visit QinetiQ's Careers page
.
Applications close August 1, 2022.