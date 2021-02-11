QinetiQ : Australian Win in Space Domain
QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 27 January 2021
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
1 211 M
1 674 M
1 674 M
Net income 2021
124 M
171 M
171 M
Net cash 2021
132 M
183 M
183 M
P/E ratio 2021
14,0x
Yield 2021
2,66%
Capitalization
1 713 M
2 372 M
2 369 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,31x
EV / Sales 2022
1,24x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
0,02%
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
344,22 GBX
Last Close Price
303,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target
26,8%
Spread / Average Target
13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
-4,48%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.