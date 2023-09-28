Excellent teamwork and great efficiency enables para-athlete to fulfil mission across Icelandic terrain.

All of us at QinetiQ are proud to work with and sponsor the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST). An independent service charity that exists to support the recovery of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, AFPST strives to encourage success and rebuild self-confidence using the transformative power of para-snowsports. In early 2023, we were approached by AFPST to support Darren Edwards, a Nordic Athlete and fundraising champion for the charity who has gained a reputation for pushing the boundaries of human endurance.

Darren's latest mission was to cross 150km of Iceland's most demanding terrain in a SitSki with two other para-athletes. In order to give him the best chance of success, the team at QinetiQ's Aviation Engineering Centre (AEC) worked tirelessly to evolve his current SitSki arrangement, using state-of-the-art technology. Led by Rob Moon, Head of AEC, the team initially started work on scanning the existing rig in order to produce a 3D point cloud drawing. The typical SitSki arrangement was then reverse engineered before being transferred into Computer Aided Design (CAD). Working against a tight schedule, the team only had the rig for 24 hours before it had to be returned to the United States.

As part of this bespoke support, the team were tasked further with the moulding of a carbon fibre seat. The seat - similar in nature to that of a racing bucket seat - had an insert moulded to Darren's shape, whilst the front crosspiece of aluminium was modified to ensure snow didn't accumulate and ultimately hinder the mission. To provide assurance, stress analysis was conducted on the kit so that Darren and the team were confident the modified SitSki would comfortably withstand the challenging conditions.

I'm delighted to report that Darren's expedition in Iceland was an outstanding success, with the mission set to be broadcast on Channel 4 in the coming months. This expedition is just the latest in a series of remarkable endurance feats Darren has taken on. Earlier in 2023, he became the first person with a disability to complete seven marathons, in seven days, across seven continents as part of the World Marathon Challenge!

I'd like to offer special recognition to Rob and his team at the AEC who worked overtime and with great efficiency to deliver this bespoke project. They have lived up to our values by taking an innovative and responsive approach to create an outstanding customer experience and achievement.