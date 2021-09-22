Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. QinetiQ Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

QinetiQ : Brain implant turns thoughts into text, with 90% accuracy

09/22/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Brain Machine Interfaces (BMIs) or Brain Computer Interfaces (BCIs) have been emerging steadily over the last few decades. The technology has received considerable research funding from the military, who recognise its potential for augmenting and improving human capabilities.

A BCI is a device that enables its user to interact with a computer or machine by means of brain-activity only. BCIs can be invasive, connecting directly to the brain, or non-invasive, monitoring brain activity in order to control external software or hardware. Examples of the latter are now frequent - non-invasive commercial BCIs have been available for several years for applications that include gaming and medicine.

Now, US researchers have developed, for the first time, an invasive BCI that can decode the brain signals associated with writing letters. It can then display typed versions of these letters on a screen in real time. This new BCI will help restore communication in people affected by severe paralysis.

The research team worked with a paralysed participant who had sensors implanted in his brain. When this individual imagined writing letters, a machine-learning algorithm recognised the patterns his brain produced. The technology was then able to translate his thoughts into text, at a speed rivalling thumb typing on a smartphone. Notably, when working at 90 characters per minute, a raw accuracy of 94.1% was attained online (self-paced), and an accuracy greater than 99% achieved offline (cue-based) after auto-correct.

Estimated time to maturity: 5 to 10 years

Image credit: Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)
Source: HHMI


Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 19:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 1 321 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
Net income 2022 122 M 166 M 166 M
Net cash 2022 174 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 1 878 M 2 566 M 2 558 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 323,60 GBX
Average target price 378,09 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miles Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC1.19%2 533
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.70%124 598
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.33%93 058
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.47%55 260
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION28.47%53 352
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.38%44 206