Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. QinetiQ Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-07-29 am EDT
386.10 GBX   +1.87%
11:24aQINETIQ : Bringing context into our conversations with 'Intelligent' Digital Assistants
PU
07/28QINETIQ GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/27QINETIQ : Learning from the Hoverfly improves drone detection
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QinetiQ : Bringing context into our conversations with 'Intelligent' Digital Assistants

07/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Now, the US multinational technology conglomerate known as Meta (formerly Facebook) are attempting to rectify this situation. In February 2022, Meta showcased a new neural model for digital assistants called Project CAIRaoke, which they claim will be capable of having much better contextual conversations.

Project CAIRaoke combines four of the AI speech models currently used by digital assistants to enable their assistant technology to better understand context and have the ability to recognise different phrases that are used to say the same thing. Meta claims this approach enables a more natural and flowing conversation. They see CAIRaoke as a major component of the 'Metaverse' - a next generation internet that is more interactive and immersive through Virtual and Augmented Reality technologies.

Meta's vision for digital assistants is by no means new. It has long been envisaged that intelligent digital assistants would one day become more capable of maintaining the context of natural language conversation for long periods - enabling their rationales and explanations to be more understandable to humans.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:22:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QINETIQ GROUP PLC
11:24aQINETIQ : Bringing context into our conversations with 'Intelligent' Digital Assistants
PU
07/28QINETIQ GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/27QINETIQ : Learning from the Hoverfly improves drone detection
PU
07/24QINETIQ : Fellowship Scheme recognises Dr Nazifa Tahir
PU
07/22QINETIQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 5 Roundup
PU
07/21QINETIQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 4 Roundup
PU
07/21FTSE 100 Closes up 0.1% Thursday as ECB Lifts Rates
DJ
07/2110th Anniversary of International Human-Powered Submarine Race at Haslar Marine Technol..
AQ
07/21Pound Falls as UK Government Debt Interest Payments Soar
DJ
07/21FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Eye ECB Decision, Italian Politics
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QINETIQ GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 384 M 1 679 M 1 679 M
Net income 2023 128 M 155 M 155 M
Net cash 2023 249 M 302 M 302 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 2 168 M 2 629 M 2 629 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 379,00 GBX
Average target price 401,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC42.41%2 629
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.89%135 989
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.26%107 673
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.18%70 310
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.35%61 257
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.70%44 706