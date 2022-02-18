Log in
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/18 08:29:07 am
255 GBX   +1.11%
08:02aQINETIQ : Celebrating LGBT+ History Month
02/14QINETIQ : Robot dog meets night-vision sniper rifle
02/10QINETIQ : celebrating National Apprenticeship Week
QinetiQ : Celebrating LGBT+ History Month

02/18/2022 | 08:02am EST
At QinetiQ, we're creating a company where our differences are not only embraced but make us stronger. A place where we can connect with each other and benefit from the experiences and thinking of people with varied backgrounds, and at different stages in their careers. One of the ways we do this is by supporting national and international recognition events, including LGBT+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, + other sexuality and gender minorities) History Month here in the UK.

Taking place throughout February, the aim is to improve the visibility and welfare of LGBT+ people and, in doing so, create a better society for everyone. Similar celebrations occur in October for Australia, the US and Canada.

To acknowledge and show our support for LGBT+ History Month, JustLike-Q, one of our employee-led networks, has been hosting a series of 'Ask Us Anything' sessions to give our people the opportunity to connect with one another and ask questions relating to LGBT+.

Our JustLike-Q network strives to: promote diversity and inclusion; educate, share knowledge and encourage best practice within QineitQ; provide support for colleagues across the business; and contribute to and influence company policy for diversity and inclusion to help ensure LGBTQ+ needs are taken into account.

Alongside this, we have also shared an internal blog with our people on the history of the LGBT+ community, the challenges faced and the changes that have been achieved.

We're also proud to be a founding member of Pride in Defence, a network of LGBT+ groups from across the UK defence industry. Through close collaboration with other Pride in Defence members, we are helping to promote diversity and inclusion throughout the entire defence sector.

Creating a workplace where everyone can be their authentic self and where our differences are seen to make us stronger is hugely important to QinetiQ. We're proud to celebrate LGBT+ History Month as part of this effort.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
