MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  QinetiQ Group plc    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/09 04:36:45 am
328.7 GBX   +0.58%
QinetiQ Collaborate: Tackling Modern Slavery

04/09/2021 | 04:10am EDT
Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 212 M 1 664 M 1 664 M
Net income 2021 125 M 172 M 172 M
Net cash 2021 139 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 1 844 M 2 534 M 2 533 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,02%
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 348,22 GBX
Last Close Price 326,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Wadey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miles Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Ian Beresford Group Director-Engineering & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC2.19%2 534
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.52%117 179
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.74%105 964
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION9.60%53 756
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION23.71%52 809
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.39%42 891
