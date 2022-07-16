Log in
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-15 am EDT
383.40 GBX   +1.91%
07/16QINETIQ : Farnborough Airshow 2022
PU
07/15QINETIQ : Improved situational awareness at Farnborough International Airshow 2022
PU
07/15QINETIQ : Wellness in the Workplace – Investing in Employee Health
PU
QinetiQ : Farnborough Airshow 2022

07/16/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
For decades the Farnborough International Airshow has been an important global platform for the aerospace and defence industry. This year's airshow will be the first in person event of its kind since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be a significant opportunity for colleagues around the world to reconnect, network and collaborate.

QinetiQ's chalet will offer a space for customers, existing and new, to meet with our experts and leaders and learn more about our unique services and products.

This year's theme is all about "Innovating for operational edge", and we'll be talking about all things next generation (and generation after next!) in the following areas:

We'll be keeping this page up to date before, during and after the event with the latest news, information and behind the scenes content live from the airshow, so keep checking back as we approach the event.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2022 00:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 391 M 1 652 M 1 652 M
Net income 2023 128 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2023 250 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 2 196 M 2 607 M 2 607 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 384,00 GBX
Average target price 394,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC44.14%2 607
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.67%135 300
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.63%106 182
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.58%71 691
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.95%58 974
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.97%43 173