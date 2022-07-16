QinetiQ : Farnborough Airshow 2022

For decades the Farnborough International Airshow has been an important global platform for the aerospace and defence industry. This year's airshow will be the first in person event of its kind since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be a significant opportunity for colleagues around the world to reconnect, network and collaborate.

QinetiQ's chalet will offer a space for customers, existing and new, to meet with our experts and leaders and learn more about our unique services and products.

This year's theme is all about "Innovating for operational edge", and we'll be talking about all things next generation (and generation after next!) in the following areas:

We'll be keeping this page up to date before, during and after the event with the latest news, information and behind the scenes content live from the airshow, so keep checking back as we approach the event.