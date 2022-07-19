QinetiQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 2 Roundup

We were delighted to welcome Andrew Griffith MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Department for International Trade, to our chalet to meet our CEO Steve Wadey and discuss our key services and products.

There was once again an array of impressive flying displays and flypasts from aircraft such as the RAF F-35B Lightning II, which showed off its short take off and vertical landing capability, Embraer KC390, Airbus A350-900 and RAF P-8.

Our Group Director ESG, Sam Healy, took part in a panel with other industry experts to discuss climate change, the challenges facing Defence and how the sector should respond.

Hear the thoughts and experiences of some of our leaders across the QinetiQ Group from Canada, Australia, Germany and the UK, meeting with customers and partners and exploring our innovative capabilities such as target systems, autonomy and robotics. Perhaps most importantly, collaboration was a key theme at today's show, with discussions centred around how the industry can work together, across the globe, on key areas such as Test and Evaluation