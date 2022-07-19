Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. QinetiQ Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-19 am EDT
383.40 GBX    0.00%
02:04pQINETIQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 2 Roundup
PU
11:54aQINETIQ : ETPS awarded 4 year contract with ESA to provide Flight Test Professional Refresher training
PU
09:34aQINETIQ : 10th Anniversary of International Human-Powered Submarine Race at Haslar Marine Technology Park
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QinetiQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 2 Roundup

07/19/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We were delighted to welcome Andrew Griffith MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Department for International Trade, to our chalet to meet our CEO Steve Wadey and discuss our key services and products.

There was once again an array of impressive flying displays and flypasts from aircraft such as the RAF F-35B Lightning II, which showed off its short take off and vertical landing capability, Embraer KC390, Airbus A350-900 and RAF P-8.

Our Group Director ESG, Sam Healy, took part in a panel with other industry experts to discuss climate change, the challenges facing Defence and how the sector should respond.

Hear the thoughts and experiences of some of our leaders across the QinetiQ Group from Canada, Australia, Germany and the UK, meeting with customers and partners and exploring our innovative capabilities such as target systems, autonomy and robotics. Perhaps most importantly, collaboration was a key theme at today's show, with discussions centred around how the industry can work together, across the globe, on key areas such as Test and Evaluation

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 18:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QINETIQ GROUP PLC
02:04pQINETIQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 2 Roundup
PU
11:54aQINETIQ : ETPS awarded 4 year contract with ESA to provide Flight Test Professional Refres..
PU
09:34aQINETIQ : 10th Anniversary of International Human-Powered Submarine Race at Haslar Marine ..
PU
06:44aCELEBRATING WOMEN IN ENGINEERING : From an Early Interest to Chief Engineer
PU
07/18QINETIQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 1 Roundup
PU
07/18QINETIQ : Banshee Air Vehicles to be deployed on board HMS Prince of Wales
PU
07/18QINETIQ : deliver world's first demonstration of a laser controlled drone during flight
PU
07/16QINETIQ : Farnborough Airshow 2022
PU
07/15QINETIQ : Improved situational awareness at Farnborough International Airshow 2022
PU
07/15QINETIQ : Wellness in the Workplace – Investing in Employee Health
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QINETIQ GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 391 M 1 673 M 1 673 M
Net income 2023 128 M 154 M 154 M
Net cash 2023 249 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 2 193 M 2 629 M 2 636 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 383,40 GBX
Average target price 394,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC44.51%2 629
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.01%133 179
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.09%103 223
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.15%69 835
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.06%58 148
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.97%42 456