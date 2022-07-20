QinetiQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 3 Roundup

We were joined by members of the Ministry of Defence and industry partners for our third of four roundtables this week: How does the UK build the right Science & Technology skills to support generation-after next capability? David Rosewell, Group Director Science & Technology Engagement, led the discussion which included topics such as the perception of STEM skills and breaking down barriers between MOD and industry.

We chatted to Jane Mercer, the new Managing Director for LTPA (delivering T3E), talk about her role, getting to know the ranges and understanding the intricacies of the partnership. Test, Trials, Training and Evaluation (T3E) is managed under the Long Term Partnering Agreement between QinetiQ and the UK Ministry of Defence, under which QinetiQ is responsible for the operation of 15 MOD land, sea and air ranges and specialist test facilities, and the provision of specialist technical expertise and support services.

Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin MP, stopped by our chalet to chat to our CEO Steve Wadey about our key offerings and capabilities.

The air displays continue not to disappoint, with incredible views such as Chinook aerobatics and a red, white and blue flypast from the Black Eagles Display Team. The static displays are also still drawing crowds, with over 50 aircraft on show ranging from an USAF F-16C Fighting Falcon, to an Airbus A400M.

Hear from Mike Sewart, Group CTO, as well as some of those mentioned above, on what they've been up to so far this week and their highlights from today.