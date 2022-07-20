Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. QinetiQ Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-20 am EDT
378.80 GBX   -1.20%
05:14aQINETIQ : deliver world's first demonstration of a laser controlled drone during flight
PU
07/19QINETIQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 2 Roundup
PU
07/19QINETIQ : ETPS awarded 4 year contract with ESA to provide Flight Test Professional Refresher training
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QinetiQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 3 Roundup

07/20/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
We were joined by members of the Ministry of Defence and industry partners for our third of four roundtables this week: How does the UK build the right Science & Technology skills to support generation-after next capability? David Rosewell, Group Director Science & Technology Engagement, led the discussion which included topics such as the perception of STEM skills and breaking down barriers between MOD and industry.

We chatted to Jane Mercer, the new Managing Director for LTPA (delivering T3E), talk about her role, getting to know the ranges and understanding the intricacies of the partnership. Test, Trials, Training and Evaluation (T3E) is managed under the Long Term Partnering Agreement between QinetiQ and the UK Ministry of Defence, under which QinetiQ is responsible for the operation of 15 MOD land, sea and air ranges and specialist test facilities, and the provision of specialist technical expertise and support services.

Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin MP, stopped by our chalet to chat to our CEO Steve Wadey about our key offerings and capabilities.

The air displays continue not to disappoint, with incredible views such as Chinook aerobatics and a red, white and blue flypast from the Black Eagles Display Team. The static displays are also still drawing crowds, with over 50 aircraft on show ranging from an USAF F-16C Fighting Falcon, to an Airbus A400M.

Hear from Mike Sewart, Group CTO, as well as some of those mentioned above, on what they've been up to so far this week and their highlights from today.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 18:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 391 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
Net income 2023 128 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2023 249 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 2 193 M 2 627 M 2 627 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
