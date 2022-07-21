QinetiQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 4 Roundup

Flying activity included flypasts from the Hurricane and Typhoon, and displays from T129 ATAK, Airbus A350-900 and the Spitfire.

We were delighted to welcome Leo Docherty MP, Minister for Defence People, to our chalet. Leo met with Colin Basnett, our Group Director Strategic Engagement, to learn more about how we employ and support reservists, veterans and their families, as well as check out some of our key products and innovations.

Finally, we chatted to some of our BD Team about all things 'Air', including Simon Cooper, Business Development Director for UK Defence, and Rob Galvin, Senior Business Development Lead for Air, who met with customers about future air engineering needs and stressed the importance of building relationships to preserve and develop the Whole Force.

We heard from Andre Engelbrecht, Head of Business Development for Mission Rehearsal, and James Anderson, Business Development Lead for Above Water & Aviation, about new and exciting projects within the 'Vampire' programme, through which QinetiQ has just won a £1.5m contract from the UK Royal Navy to trial the military effect of Banshee Jet80+ air vehicle off HMS Prince of Wales.

Check out our roundup video from day four for all the details!