    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
381.80 GBX   +1.06%
02:04pQINETIQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 4 Roundup
PU
12:29pFTSE 100 Closes up 0.1% Thursday as ECB Lifts Rates
DJ
11:48a10th Anniversary of International Human-Powered Submarine Race at Haslar Marine Technology Park
AQ
QinetiQ : Farnborough International Airshow 2022 - Day 4 Roundup

07/21/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Flying activity included flypasts from the Hurricane and Typhoon, and displays from T129 ATAK, Airbus A350-900 and the Spitfire.

We were delighted to welcome Leo Docherty MP, Minister for Defence People, to our chalet. Leo met with Colin Basnett, our Group Director Strategic Engagement, to learn more about how we employ and support reservists, veterans and their families, as well as check out some of our key products and innovations.

Finally, we chatted to some of our BD Team about all things 'Air', including Simon Cooper, Business Development Director for UK Defence, and Rob Galvin, Senior Business Development Lead for Air, who met with customers about future air engineering needs and stressed the importance of building relationships to preserve and develop the Whole Force.

We heard from Andre Engelbrecht, Head of Business Development for Mission Rehearsal, and James Anderson, Business Development Lead for Above Water & Aviation, about new and exciting projects within the 'Vampire' programme, through which QinetiQ has just won a £1.5m contract from the UK Royal Navy to trial the military effect of Banshee Jet80+ air vehicle off HMS Prince of Wales.

Check out our roundup video from day four for all the details!

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 18:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 384 M 1 655 M 1 655 M
Net income 2023 128 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2023 249 M 298 M 298 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 2 161 M 2 584 M 2 584 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC44.14%2 589
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.35%140 639
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.97%104 793
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.07%70 894
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.63%60 069
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.82%43 275