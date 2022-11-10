QinetiQ : Financial Document

Interim Results 10 November 2022 Contributing to global and national security Results for six months to 30 September 2022 ('H1 FY23') Statutory results Underlying* results H1 FY23 H1 FY22^ H1 FY23 H1 FY22 Revenue £673.4m £600.1m £673.4m £600.1m Operating profit £100.1m £41.0m £74.1m £53.4m Profit after tax £112.4m £22.3m £65.4m £46.6m Earnings per share 19.5p 3.9p 11.4p 8.1p Interim dividend per share 2.4p 2.3p 2.4p 2.3p Orders £798.8m £677.8m Order backlog £2,968.6m £3,007.6m Net cash flow from operations £99.5m £64.2m £106.8m £70.2m Net cash £264.0m £139.2m £264.0m £139.2m Definitions of the Group's 'Alternative Performance Measures' can be found in the glossary Prior period comparatives have been restated due to a change in accounting policy in respect of software implementation costs. See note 1 to the interim financial statements. Strong and consistent operational performance across the Group Orders up 18%, revenue up 12% and underlying operating profit up 39%

pre-capex Statutory operating profit £100.1m, assisted by FX gain on Avantus acquisition

Underlying EPS up 41%; 2.4p interim dividend declared - one third of FY22 dividend Disciplined execution of multi-domestic growth strategy Strong programme delivery across all major contracts

Good order intake across the Group at c.£800m

Increased investment in people and capabilities for the future

Step-change through strategic acquisitions in the US and Australia On-track to deliver five year strategic growth ambition; £2.3bn revenue at stable margins Increasing revenue guidance and will deliver profit in-line with FY23 expectations

in-line with FY23 expectations Respond to increased demand for our distinctive offerings driven by threat environment

Close Avantus and Air Affairs deals and execute integration plans

Drive sustainable growth in our >£20bn addressable market Steve Wadey, Group Chief Executive Officer of QinetiQ said: "World events continue to reinforce the vital importance of a technologically advanced defence industry to society and the needs of our customers for differentiated solutions, aligned with our strategy. I am immensely proud of how our people have supported our customers at this time of need: we are fulfilling our company purpose and contributing to global and national security. Our first half results demonstrate the strong demand we continue to see from our customers for our distinctive offerings. We have delivered good programme execution and delivery across all our major contracts. Our home countries of UK, US and Australia have all achieved significant organic growth and the US has performed particularly well, delivering improved and consistent performance. 1

We have also secured two strategically significant acquisitions in the US and Australia, Avantus and Air Affairs respectively, which demonstrate the disciplined execution of our growth strategy and capital allocation policy. We have increased our investment in our people and capability for the future to enable our long-term growth, as we continue to build an integrated global defence and security company. We are on-track to deliver our 5 year strategic growth ambition and enhanced shareholder returns." Interim results presentation: We will be hosting an in-person results presentation at 09:30 GMT at the London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS. Chief Executive Officer's Review We delivered strong and consistent operational performance in the first half of the year. With a clear focus on disciplined execution of our strategy and strong programme execution across all our major contracts, we grew orders by 18%, revenue by 12% and underlying operating profit by 39%. Excluding foreign exchange and the impact of the write-down in the prior year first half results, orders grew by 11%, revenue by 8% and underlying operating profit by 7%. We continue to deliver strong cash performance with 106% underlying cash conversion before capital expenditure. EMEA Services has continued to deliver good growth in the first half, with margins consistent with the second half of FY22, demonstrating continued investment in our people to support ongoing long-term growth. Global Products has performed well, particularly in the US, with US orders, revenue and profit in the first half of FY23 above the second half of FY22 demonstrating greater stability, resilience and consistent performance, giving us confidence of a strong platform for growth going forward. I am delighted with the three M&A transactions that we have announced in this first half, most significantly with our acquisition of Avantus Federal in the US. We have successfully completed the disposal of QinetiQ Space NV in Belgium and expect to complete the acquisition of Air Affairs in Australia at the end of November and the acquisition of Avantus Federal in the US before the end of December, as previously guided. These are strategically significant transactions which demonstrate our disciplined execution of our strategy, focusing our capital deployment into strategically-aligned businesses to support and drive long-term growth in our three home countries, the UK, US and Australia, through our six distinctive offerings as we continue to build an integrated global defence and security company, delivering opportunities for our people and enhanced shareholder returns. Delivering our global ambition World events continue to reinforce the long-term needs of our customers around differentiated technology, test and training solutions. This defence and security context continues to elevate the market needs for our six distinctive offerings. Our addressable market is worth more than £20bn per year and we see increased customer demand for our high value solutions in their priority growth segments. The major focus for growth is in our three home countries, the UK, US and Australia, where we are pursuing similar opportunities to support their shared defence and security mission and leveraging our skillset across these key geographies. The formation of the AUKUS alliance, between these nations, reinforces our multi-domestic strategy and makes us increasingly relevant. We are well positioned to deliver strong growth in the UK and more than double the size of our US and Australian businesses over the next five years. In April 2022 we set out an ambitious plan to grow the company to more than £2.3bn revenue in the next five years. With our acquisitions of Avantus Federal in the US and Air Affairs in Australia, we are on-track to deliver at least this level of growth. Our strategy is increasingly relevant and provides focus for our business decisions, our people and our investment choices. We are a company with a clear purpose, vision and customer value proposition that we call "Mission-led innovation", where we co-create innovative cost-effective solutions to meet our customers' needs at pace. Our strategy is a multi-domestic strategy, with a clear focus on where we operate, what we do and how we deliver value for our customers: 1. Global leverage 2. Distinctive offerings 3. Disruptive innovation Build an integrated global Co-createhigh-value Invest in and apply disruptive defence and security company differentiated solutions for our business models, digitisation to leverage our capability customers in experimentation, and advanced technologies to through single routes to test, training, information, enable our customers' market in UK, US, Australia, engineering and autonomous operational mission at pace Canada and Germany systems 3

Our first priority is to maintain focus on driving organic growth in each country. We remain disciplined in delivering our commitments to our customers and shareholders by continuously improving our bidding, programme execution and risk management capability. Looking forward, we have a clear strategic business plan focused on creating a global leader in mission-led innovation. With a strong balance sheet, we continue to invest in our multi-domestic growth strategy to realise our ambition. We have clarity around our six distinctive offerings and focus on our home countries, to provide a guide for our future investment decisions. Growth will be driven by investing in these distinctive offerings and leveraging opportunities across countries. The acquisition of Avantus is our most strategically significant and sizeable acquisition to-date and demonstrates our clear strategic focus, to build a material presence and expertise in our three home countries across our six distinctive offerings. Avantus is a leading provider of mission-focused cyber, data analytics and software development solutions to the US Department of Defense Intelligence Community, Department of Homeland Security and other Federal civilian agencies. Avantus is an excellent strategic fit, with a similar skillset, customer intimacy and offerings as our UK Intelligence business. Avantus not only has impressive growth prospects but also provides attractive leverage opportunities and greater scale to our existing US business, whilst being a platform for further growth and acquisitions. Strategic achievements We have continued to make good strategic progress implementing our strategy to become an integrated global defence and security company. Alongside the significant M&A transactions announced, our major achievements are: Support to UK MOD for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme - we have been awarded a £32m three-year contract through the Engineering Delivery Partner (EDP) framework to provide programme and technical support to the new Catalyst Delivery Team, responsible for introducing new capability to the MOD air domain for various front line commands. This demonstrates our Engineering Services and Support offering in practice, in the introduction of new technologies and delivery approaches for the next generation of aircraft Test & Evaluation.

Our large contracts continue to support significant growth in the UK - our large long- term contracts and frameworks in the UK are supporting significant and continued revenue growth for EMEA Services. The EDP framework continues to deliver for our customer, alongside our partners Atkins and BMT, with H1 orders of £193m and £135m revenue. The Serapis framework is driving good growth in our UK Intelligence Sector, for research and development of command and control systems, communications and networks, and training and simulation projects. The Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) remains our largest contract delivering world-leading test, trials, training and evaluation (T3E) for the UK MOD.

Continued strong growth in Australia - strong revenue growth continues in Australia, up 22% versus the prior year, driven from continued demand and delivery through the Major Service Provider (MSP) contract. The MSP contract positions us for future growth as a trusted partner able to provide sovereign Australian industry capability, while leveraging our global capabilities. A major contributor of our growth has been our close support to the Australian Army acquisition programme for their next generation of heavy armoured vehicles, a cornerstone of the broader Army modernisation programme.

US performance - performance has been strong in the US with orders, revenue and profit seeing good improvement on the second half of FY22 with greater stability, resilience and consistent performance. As part of this we have won two significant contracts: a 5-year contract worth up to $45m to provide services for the Development Command C4ISR at the Fort Belvoir Prototyping Integration Facility; and a multi-year research, development and technology integration contract, worth up to $49m, with the US Army for imaging services.

- performance has been strong in the US with orders, revenue and profit seeing good improvement on the second half of FY22 with greater stability, resilience and consistent performance. As part of this we have won two significant contracts: a 5-year contract worth up to $45m to provide services for the Development Command C4ISR at the Fort Belvoir Prototyping Integration Facility; and a multi-year research, development and technology integration contract, worth up to $49m, with the US Army for imaging services. QinetiQ Target Systems (QTS) performance - QTS continues to make positive progress with customers resuming trials and exercises (post COVID-19) and winning some significant orders, including a number of notable wins and deliveries for customer training exercises in Europe. 4