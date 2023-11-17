QinetiQ Interim Results| Video Webcast 16th November 2023 Transcript Disclaimer This transcript is derived from a recording of the event. Every possible effort has been made to transcribe accurately. However, neither QinetiQ nor BRR Media Limited shall be liable for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions.

John Haworth: Great. Good morning everyone. Good to see you all here. So welcome to our Interim Results presentation and good to see you here in the room and also those joining us live on the webcast. I'm John Haworth, Group Director of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by Steve Wadey, our Group CEO, and Carol Borg, our Group CFO. As normal, Steve will run through the presentation, after which there'll be an opportunity for you to ask questions. Thank you very much. Enjoy the presentation. Steve, over to you. Steve Wadey: Great. Thank you, John, and good morning everybody, and welcome to our Interim Results for FY24. Thank you for joining us today. In September, I was delighted to announce that we had won a $224m five-year contract to provide systems engineering services for the US Space Development Agency. Our contract supports building the SDA's next generation satellite network, launched from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, as shown in this picture. This critical capability provides the US with enhanced situational awareness and missile tracking of the battlespace. This contract is the largest competitive win for Avantus since our acquisition last year and is a clear demonstration of the value we are creating from the combination of Avantus and QinetiQ, and I'll cover more on this story later. I'd also like to thank our incredible people across the whole company. As the world continues to experience a heightened threat environment, they have continued to support our customers' operational priorities and delivered a really strong first half performance. And as a team, we have a robust customer focused strategy and are delivering long-term sustainable growth. So the agenda this morning is as follows: I'll start by giving you the headlines. Carol will provide a commentary on our financial results, and then I'll come back and give you a strategic update. We'll then open up for questions. So let's start with the headlines. We've delivered strong and consistent operational performance across the company globally. Orders are up 19%, a record high of £953m, and a book to bill of 1.3, demonstrating increasing demand for our distinctive offerings. Revenue is up 31% and profit is up 35%, delivering excellent organic growth of 19% and 25% respectively, and improving margin to 11.3%. Cash conversion was 50% due to short-term timing effects and returns remain healthy, with EPS up to 13.4 pence and an interim dividend of one-third prior year total.

Beyond this impressive organic performance, our biggest highlight was Avantus winning $657m of new contract awards. Whilst Avantus first half revenue was slower than expected due to the US continuing resolution and competitor protests, the team have done a really great job integrating the business and winning these awards. This outstanding performance builds strong momentum to drive future revenue growth and demonstrates that the combination of Avantus and QinetiQ is creating a powerful platform to deliver for our US customers. As a differentiated company, we have a clear strategy and a robust organic growth plan to deliver £2.4bn revenue at 12% margin by FY27. Our strategy is underpinned by disciplined capital allocation and provides optionality to compound growth with bolt-on acquisitions to reach our long-term ambition of £3bn revenue. Our focus remains on supporting our customer's mission and increasing returns for shareholders in both the short and long-term. We're on track to deliver our full-year performance in line with market expectations. I'll now hand over to Carol to take you through our financial results. Carol Borg: Thank you, Steve. Good morning everyone. In this section of the presentation, I will provide more detail on our first half financial performance. Like Steve, I'm very pleased with our results. We've delivered strong and consistent operational performance, continued to deliver revenue growth at improved operating profit margins and are seeing the Avantus acquisition deliver through winning an impressive amount of new and recompeted business. Firstly, our key financial highlights. In the first half, we have delivered excellent order intake of £953m, growing 19% on a reported basis, demonstrating high demand for our distinctive offerings. Excellent revenue at £883m, growing 31% on a reported basis, up 19% on an organic basis, delivered through good programme execution across all of our major contracts and the contribution of our acquisitions last year. We delivered excellent underlying operating profit at £100m which represents 11.3% margin. I'm particularly pleased by the margin in the half, an increase on the first half last year and stable compared to last full financial year, demonstrating our effort to drive consistent operational performance. Underlying net cashflow from operations was £72m resulting in a cash conversion rate of 50%. This cash conversion is lower than we have delivered in the past, but is merely short-term timing and is already reversing. Leverage is at 0.9x net debt to EBITDA. Underlying basic earnings per share of 13.4 pence is up 18%, reflecting increased profit offset by higher interest

payments and increased UK tax rate. And with our focus on delivering returns, we have added return on capital employed for the first time in our half year results. Using a rolling 12 month profit, ROCE continues to remain attractive at 25.5%. And whilst not shown on this slide, I can confirm that an interim dividend of 2.6 pence per share will be paid. So overall, strong and consistent underlying performance in the first half, which is a good foundation to deliver on our full-year expectations, de-risking the second half. I will now provide further detail on our performance, bringing out our two operating segments, which, just to remind you, in April, we renamed Global Products to Global Solutions to reflect the changing nature of that segment following the addition of Avantus last year. Orders. We have delivered excellent order performance in the period, with orders of £953m, growing 19%, 2% on an organic consistent currency basis against a high prior year comparator. As we articulated at our investor seminar three weeks ago, we are highly relevant in high-growth market segments. Some of these segments are evidenced by the orders that we have won in the half, namely £190m of orders under the Engineering Delivery Partner framework and a £39m Battlefield Communication Programme renewal in the UK and significant new awards in the US. Order performance by our integrated acquisitions has been impressive. As Steve has already outlined, we have won contract awards totalling $657m in Avantus since the start of the financial year, booking $195m in our first half orders as per our prudent order recognition policy. It is pleasing to see continued growth in overall backlog figure up to £3.1bn as at the end of September, particularly with growth continuing outside of our LTPA contract. Our orders won and backlog demonstrate our unique value proposition and high demand for our distinctive offerings. Revenue. We have delivered excellent revenue at £883m, growing 31%, 19% on an organic consistent currency basis. This revenue growth has been driven by four main factors. Firstly, the strong orders won last year flowing into revenue across all of our major contracting frameworks, including EDP and LTPA. Secondly, operational requirements have driven some short-term taskings. Thirdly, with our contracting terms, the impact of inflation has benefited revenue growth. And finally, inorganically with the addition of our recent acquisitions of Avantus and Air Affairs. The investment we have made in recent years into our business winning capabilities across our three home countries is delivering results, driving this impressive level of continued organic revenue growth across the group. It is pleasing to also see good revenue cover. We start the second half with 92% of our full-year revenue guidance under contract, de-risking our full-year delivery.

Underlying operating profit. We have delivered excellent underlying operating profit at £100m, which is 11.3% margin. This represents an increase of 35%, 25% on an organic consistent currency basis. I'm pleased to see improved margin with good margin performance across both our segments, demonstrating our effort to drive consistent organic operational performance. The improved margin continues the momentum that I have previously guided. In particular, in EMEA services, profit has grown, reflecting excellent revenue growth at modestly higher profit margin. In Global Solutions, profit has grown, with margins increasing towards double-digit. And inorganically, our acquisitions achieved good margin in line with our expectations with Avantus maintaining double-digit operating profit margin. Now turning to the segmentation split of the group performance. First, we have EMEA Services. EMEA Services has delivered significant year-on-year growth, continuing to demonstrate success in our strategy to win and deliver larger, longer term contracts. We've increased orders by 4% and revenue by 23%, both on an organic basis. Our largest orders in the half were £190m of EDP orders, a £39m Battlefield Communication Program renewal, and a £54m variation of price contract on the LTPA to reflect inflationary impacts. Revenue growth has been particularly strong year-on-year and in line with the second half of last year, demonstrating our relevance in high-growth market segments. Operating profit margin has seen a modest increase to 11.8%, demonstrating strong and consistent delivery performance. EMEA Services delivered a good book to bill ratio of 1.2x, excluding the LTPA and has a funded order backlog of £2.7bn, giving us good forward revenue visibility. Next, onto Global Solutions. Global Solutions combines our world leading technology based products and services. On an organic basis, orders and revenue have been broadly flat. Our largest orders in the half were a $51 million aircraft launch and recovery system award, and an $84m full production contract for the next generation advanced bomb suit, of which $34m has been recognised in the half. We achieved an impressive book to bill ratio of 1.4x and grew our funded order backlog to £0.4bn. Whilst Avantus first half revenue was slower than we expected due to the US continuing resolution and competitor protests, we are really pleased with the recent contract awards and momentum. The combination of Avantus and QinetiQ is creating a platform that gives us great confidence in the future growth of this business in the second half and beyond.

As I have previously communicated, we have been driving improved margins in this segment. Operating profit has been strong, with margins improving 150 basis points to 10%, reflecting good margin stability in the US and higher margin products in our threat representation and niche intelligence businesses. Cash. Cashflow management remains strong, but as guided at our Q2 trading update, cash conversion in the first half was lower than prior periods due to short-term timing. We delivered underlying net cashflow from operations of £72m, which, compared to the excellent underlying operating profit, resulted in a cash conversion of 50% due to timing of contract receipts and payables. We are already seeing this reversing, and therefore I am confident that we are on track to deliver full-year cash conversion of at least 90% in line with guidance. As outlined in our recent investor seminar, we have a clear and disciplined capital allocation policy that provides the financial frame to deliver our long- term strategy. We have deployed £47m in capital investments to support our future organic growth. After distributing £31m in dividends and an increase of £26min lease obligations from entering into new long-term property arrangements in both the UK and the US, this has resulted in a closing net debt position of £274m. This is equal to leverage at 0.9x, well below our recently communicated maximum leverage guidance of 1.5x. We continue to maintain a rigorous approach to the deployment of our capital, enabling delivery of our long-term strategy to compound and accelerate growth and shareholder returns. My final slide is the outlook slide, articulating our guidance, which is consistent with what we have previously guided. FY24 in line with market expectations. We enter the second half with confidence, a healthy order book, and positive momentum, with 92% of revenue under contract. We confirm that our full-year performance will be in line with market expectations, which I have set out in the footnote of this slide. We expect to deliver high single digit organic revenue growth and high teens reported revenue growth at stable operating profit margin. Capital expenditure is expected to remain within the £90 to the £120m range. Longer term guidance unchanged. As we articulated at our investor seminar, our long-term guidance reflects the financial expectation arising from the delivery of our strategy, which remains unchanged. We remain on track to deliver our exciting ambition to build a company of £3bn revenue at 11% to 12% margin by FY27. And with that, I'll now hand back to Steve. Steve Wadey: Great. Thank you, Carol. So, as I highlighted at our recent investor seminar, the world is experiencing the most severe threat environment for a

generation with conflict escalating in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, as well as growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Within this geopolitical context, we are a differentiated company with a unique value proposition. In response to the threat, we deeply partner with our customers to rapidly create and experiment with new capabilities. Test those capabilities are safe and perform as intended and ensure our war fighters are trained and operationally ready to use those capabilities. We are a horizontal integrator helping our customers accelerate through this critical capability lifecycle to counter the threat with agility and pace. We are a purpose-driven company with a customer focused strategy. Our purpose is to protect lives by serving the national security interests of our customers. This has never been more relevant. Our strategy has three interrelated components, delivering six distinctive and mutually supportive offerings by applying disruptive and innovative technology and business models and leveraging those capabilities across our three home countries of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Our customers need to respond to the enduring and increasing threat and the formation of the AUKUS trilateral partnership underpins our strategy and makes us highly relevant. As the global security context continues to worsen, the threat dynamics are driving national security policies, prioritisation of budgets and modernisation of capabilities. The changing character of warfare and the widening threat spectrum evidenced by the current conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza is demonstrating a major shift in our customer's response to neutralise such threats. NATO is expanding its membership and strengthening its defence capabilities. And as was already mentioned, the formation of the AUKUS partnership. Whilst the global economic outlook remains challenging, top line defence and security budgets are growing. These budgets need to accommodate inflationary pressures and difficult capability choices from short-term stockpile replenishment through to long-term modern deterrents. As a result, our customers are reprioritising their budgets and seeking efficiencies through greater innovation and technology-based solutions. As I described at the investor seminar, we are structurally aligned with these market dynamics and focused on our customer's high priority and high growth segments, which is why we are outpacing the market. Examples common to all three of our primary customers are research and development and test and evaluation, known as RDT&E, advanced cyber and autonomy. This is why we have delivered 9% organic revenue growth over the last five years, approximately double the rate of growth of national defence budgets and 15% total growth including strategy led acquisitions. The successful execution of our strategy and the relevance of our value proposition have driven this strong track record and will enable us to grow sustainably into an addressable market worth more than £30bn per year.

Our strong performance has been achieved by significantly improving our customer focus and upskilling capabilities to win and deliver programmes critical to national defence and security. In the first half, our UK defence sector continued to deliver strong performance across all major contracts and support our customers' operational priorities. EDP delivered significant benefit to our customers and secured £190m of new orders, including work on the new AUKUS submarine. The LTPA delivered NATO's first multi-domain Formidable Shield Exercise, testing the alliance's response to the world's most challenging ballistic missile threats. And in partnership with the Royal Navy, we demonstrated an advanced live synthetic collective training capability for the carrier strike group, positioning us well for future maritime training opportunities. Our UK intelligence sector also delivered a number of major outputs for our defence and security customer. The team delivered key milestones on the SOCIETAS contract three months early to accelerate the production of mission data and improve the protection of all UK platforms. We developed a T&E environment for an AI demonstrator of cyber resilience for military equipment and networks. And in partnership with our intelligence customers, we delivered a new national exercising capability to enable training and mission rehearsal in the cyber domain. This sector continues to deliver impressive revenue growth consistent with its track record, as described by James Willis, our sector Chief Exec at the investor seminar in New York. Last year, we achieved a step change in our global platform with two strategy led acquisitions to strengthen our capabilities and extend our customer base. Avantus in the US and Air Affairs in Australia. In the first half, our US sector made significant progress. We transitioned NGABS to full scale production by winning an $84m contract to supply 700 Next Generation Bomb Suits to the US Army. Avantus achieved strong recompete performance winning six out of seven major renewals, the two biggest being the SDA contract that I mentioned earlier and $127m contract with the DOD's Strategic Capabilities Office. Both are five-year contracts to provide systems engineering and mission support with significant on contract growth. And in total so far this year, Avantus has won $657m of new contracts, a record high for the business. Whilst first half revenue was slower than expected, these major wins build momentum to deliver strong growth in the second half and beyond. We have also identified new opportunities worth an additional $1.5bn over the next five years. Driven by the combination of capabilities and transformed market access. I'm excited by the progress that we're making, expanding our customer base and creating a disruptive mid-tier business in the US. Our Australia sector has delivered strong performance. We've secured a three-year extension to our MSP contract and won $58m of new

orders for engineering services on land systems and explosive ordinance programmes. Air Affairs saw a 24% increase in flying hours on our JATTS contract, including support to the international Talisman Sabre training exercise involving 13 nations and 30,000 military personnel. And finally, demand continues to rise for our global threat representation products and services with Air Affairs, QinetiQ Germany and QinetiQ Target Systems delivering a combined 17% revenue growth. Through disciplined execution of our multi domestic strategy, we are coherently building an integrated global company with a strong track record of organic and inorganic performance. As Carol described earlier, investing in our business winning capability has enabled us to win larger, longer term programmes, growing our backlog to more than £3bn and increasing our future orders pipeline to more than £10bn. We have fundamentally shifted our focus onto major national programmes and are regularly competing for and winning £100m plus contracts. By building on our partnering approach and leveraging our scale, we will continue to win larger programmes and drive future organic growth. I'd like to give you an insight into four of our significant opportunities. First, I'm delighted to share some fantastic news. We have signed a principles agreement with the UK MOD to jointly explore how the LTPA services are sustained and modernised beyond 2028 to enable next generation military capabilities such as directed energy weapons, as shown on this picture. Under this agreement, we are pursuing the contract option for a five-year extension, subject to negotiation and approval, and securing our long-term role as MOD's strategic test and evaluation partner until 2033. With our focus on AUKUS, we are leveraging these unique T&E capabilities to create new opportunities in Australia across multiple domains. The most immediate need is to enable the Australian Nuclear Submarine Programme launched as part of the AUKUS partnership. In the UK, we're also leading a strong industry team to win the Army Collective Training Services programme worth more than £1bn. The differentiated skills and capabilities of our team will modernise training through better use of technology and transform army readiness. And finally, in partnership with Oshkosh in the US, we have successfully completed trials of our robotic combat vehicle known as RCV-Light, positioning us well to compete and win the $500m production phase. Building on our successful performance and long-term visibility, we have a robust and sustainable organic growth plan to deliver £2.4bn of revenue at 12% by FY27. Underpinning delivery of this organic growth plan is our disciplined approach to capital allocation, investing in our strategy and building our global platform for long-term sustainable growth. Creating a culture for our people to thrive is critical to our performance. We've increased employee engagement and invested further in our long-term reward strategy to retain and recruit the best talent, growing our company to more than 8,500 people