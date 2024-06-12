//QinetiQ continues to provide critical expertise, protecting lives by serving the national interest of our customers - I'm proud of the important role we play in national defence and security, helping to make the world a safer place.//

We continue to see unrest and conflict across many regions of the world, demonstrating the important role of the defence sector. QinetiQ is critical to national defence and security, delivering world-class engineering and technology through our committed and inspirational people. Alongside our customers, we continue to witness the remarkable pace of change of modern warfare. Such structural change, coupled with escalating tensions, has resulted in unprecedented levels of funding. In April, the UK Government announced an incremental £75bn of defence spending, the 'biggest strengthening of our national defence in a generation', with defence spending set to rise to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade. Such commitment, and transatlantic recognition of the requirement for greater investment, transcends party politics. It is increasingly apparent that we are at a turning point in terms of global security, with the consequences of inaction potentially catastrophic. Within this context, I am extremely proud of the critical and unique role we have in developing, testing and assuring cutting-edge systems that give our customers advantage on the battlefield. This, combined with the work we do to train our customers to use those enhanced sovereign defence capabilities in the land, sea, air, cyber and space domains, ensures they are able to protect and enhance their defence and security. We have a clear and relevant strategy to drive meaningful outcomes for our customers, growth and opportunity for our people, and significant returns for our shareholders.

We continue to see increased demand for our six distinctive offerings with particularly strong progress in EMEA Services. Budget delays and market uncertainty has impacted the speed of growth in the US over the past year; whilst this was an area of risk identified at the point of the Avantus acquisition it has been challenging to offset these delays, impacting the overall Global Solutions segment this year. Despite these setbacks, at a Group-level we once again achieved good revenue growth and stable margins and remain confident in the future prospects of the business, which is well aligned to the planned structural growth areas of defence spending. As a Board we continue to actively engage in the refinement and iteration of Company strategy - at our October 2023 Board meeting we engaged external experts from our main customers, partners and academia to review and consider the 10+ year view of the Company and its strategic direction. As part of this we remain focused on delivering for our customers, people and shareholders; both organically, and once current acquisitions are proven, with further acquisitions. Delivering for our customers, people and shareholders We understand that excellent customer relationships are critical to our success. Ensuring we retain an engaged and committed workforce helps us to meet and exceed customer expectations. We actively engage as a Board with our people, and this year have enjoyed extensive interactions with our colleagues in Australia, the UK and the US, including a number of site visits. I'm delighted to have engaged directly with a large number of shareholders in the last year, either via one-to-one meetings or through the completion of our Shareholder Perception Audit all of these engagements have helped me and the Board to understand the views of our UK, US and European shareholders to shape our thinking and decision-making. We are pleased to demonstrate our balanced capital allocation policy with the commencement of the share buyback and, reflecting our confidence in the

future, an increase in our progressive dividend growth rate from 5% to 7%. The buyback represents an attractive use of our capital to drive shareholder value whilst maintaining the financial flexibility to invest in the ongoing execution of our strategy to deliver sustainable growth and attractive returns. Sustainability remains an important area for consideration and debate, both within the business and at Board-level. In the past year we have retained our rating as a top-rated ESG company by Sustainalytics and our AA rating from MSCI. We have identified the most material issues for our business and monitor these as non-financial KPIs, where we are pleased to have seen improvements across safety (lost time incidents), employee engagement and Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions. Board changes On 16 April we announced that Carol Borg, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) would be stepping down immediately from her role. In her place we have appointed Martin Cooper and he is expected to join the QinetiQ Board no later than October. Martin is a qualified chartered accountant and has more than 25 years' experience leading multi-disciplinary teams in senior finance roles. He joins QinetiQ from BAE Systems where he held a number of positions including UK & Rest of World Financial Controller, Divisional Finance Director and most recently Investor Relations Director. To enable a smooth transition in the interim period prior to Martin joining QinetiQ, Heather Cashin, currently the Group Financial Controller, has been appointed Interim Group CFO. David Smith, former Group CFO of QinetiQ, has agreed to provide advice and support services to Heather and the Board during the interim period. In addition to the above, a few months ago I was delighted to announce two new Board appointments which further strengthens the breadth and depth of skills on the Board: Ross McEwan CBE and Dina Knight both joined the Board on 1 March 2024.

Ross has been Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) since December 2019 and will retire from NAB on 1 July 2024. Ross brings extensive global business experience at the highest level and his successful track record is recognised in both the UK and in Australia. Dina is Chief People Officer of global technology services and solutions provider Datatec Group and Logicalis International, accountable for its people operations and strategy. Dina is a seasoned HR professional and will bring a broad spectrum of corporate strategic experience to the role. Susan Searle will remain as Chair of the Remuneration Committee for the time being to provide an extended handover to Dina, after which Susan Searle will step down as a Non- executive Board member. I would like to thank Susan for her invaluable contribution to both the Board and the QinetiQ Group. Larry Prior took the decision to step down from the Board to be able to devote his time and focus to another corporate role. Larry's thoughtful advice and guidance to the Board and the business will be missed. During the coming year we will be looking at options for bringing a US perspective back onto the Board. Overall I am confident we have the right mix of skills and experience on the Board to provide effective challenge and support to the business as it continues its global growth. Whilst not Executive-level appointments, I am also pleased to see the QinetiQ Leadership Team develop further, with the appointment of Iain Stevenson to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, and Will Blamey, as Chief Executive of our UK Defence sector. The new role of Chief Operating Officer will provide increased focus on the delivery of consistent operational performance across the Group as we continue to scale and grow. Finally, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Steve Wadey, our Group CEO, and all of the QinetiQ leaders and employees for pulling together to deliver for our customers and shareholders.