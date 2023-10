By Elena Vardon

QinetiQ Group said it has won a $127 million contract from the U.S. Defense Department.

The London-listed defense technology company said Wednesday that it will provide services and products to enable the Secretary of Defense Strategic Capabilities Office to deploy capabilities to support its operations through the five-year contract.

