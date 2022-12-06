Advanced search
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30 2022-12-06 am EST
352.10 GBX   +0.72%
QinetiQ Group acquires Air Affairs, growing Australia revenue by 40%

12/06/2022 | 04:58am EST
(Alliance News) - QinetiQ Group PLC on Tuesday said it had acquired Air Affairs Australia at the end of November.

The Hampshire, England-based science and engineering company said the purchase was a "strategically significant milestone" following the acquisition of Avantus Federal LLC earlier in November.

"We are on-track to deliver our long-term strategy to build a world-leading defence and intelligence company providing mission-led, disruptive innovation to our customers across the US, UK, Australia and other customers around the world," QinetiQ said.

Air Affairs is an Australian defence services company that specialises in air threat representation, test & evaluation, unmanned targets, and mission rehearsal. The acquisition will increase QinetiQ's revenue in Australia by 40%, Chief Executive Office Steve Wadey said.

"I am delighted that we have completed the acquisition of Air Affairs. The acquisition further strengthens our long-term strategic partnership with the Australian Defence Force and underpins our market leading position in T&E and air threat representation globally," he said.

QinetiQ shares were up 0.2% trading at 350.20 pence per share on Monday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 495 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net income 2023 166 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2023 263 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 2,23%
Capitalization 2 000 M 2 438 M 2 438 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC31.43%2 438
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.37%148 662
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION38.06%130 049
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION40.96%83 974
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION22.67%70 077
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.86%43 793