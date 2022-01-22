Log in
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/21 11:38:53 am
286.8 GBX   -1.10%
QINETIQ : International Armoured Vehicles 2022
PU
01/19CES 2022 ROUND-UP : Technologies with significance
PU
01/18Qinetiq Fiscal Fiscal Q3 Orders Hit $1.23 Billion
MT
QinetiQ : International Armoured Vehicles 2022

01/22/2022 | 07:14pm EST
Visit QinetiQ at Stand E3
Watch our latest video of the Mobility Test Rig (MTR), a 1:3 scale high-mobility vehicle demonstrator in development by QinetiQ, Dstl, and industry partners, that will be on display on our stand at IAV. It features in-wheel electric hub drives, novel running gear, active suspension, and advanced mobility control system. We will also be featuring our Smart and Stealth Materials offering. For more information visit the International Armoured Vehicles website.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 00:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 317 M 1 784 M 1 784 M
Net income 2022 103 M 140 M 140 M
Net cash 2022 178 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 1 635 M 2 217 M 2 216 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
