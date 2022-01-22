QinetiQ : International Armoured Vehicles 2022

Visit QinetiQ at Stand E3
Watch our latest video of the Mobility Test Rig (MTR), a
1:3 scale high-mobility vehicle demonstrator in development by QinetiQ, Dstl, and industry partners, that will be on display on our stand at IAV. It features in-wheel electric hub drives, novel running gear, active suspension, and advanced mobility control system. We will also be featuring our Smart and Stealth Materials offering. For more information visit the International Armoured Vehicles
website.
