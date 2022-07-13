Log in
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-13 am EDT
376.40 GBX   -0.58%
11:14aQINETIQ : New lightweight material outperforms Kevlar for armour
PU
07/08QINETIQ : Targeting Net-Zero
PU
07/07QINETIQ : Powerboat Challenge 2022
PU
QinetiQ : New lightweight material outperforms Kevlar for armour

07/13/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Carbon nanotubes are tiny cylinders of carbon spanning the width of a single atom. These nanotubes are a well-known next-generation material that shows promise in a range of applications, including transistor research, bomb detection devices and treating vision loss.

To create their new material, the research team had to find the 'right chemistry' to mix multi-walled carbon nanotubes with Kevlar nanofibers to produce a nanofiber mat. The lead researcher described how "the nano-fibrous materials are very attractive for protective applications because nanoscale fibers have outstanding strength, toughness, and stiffness compared to macroscale fibers." Furthermore, he said, "carbon nanotube mats have shown the best energy absorption so far, and we wanted to see if we could further improve their performance." Supposedly, the mats are superior at dissipating energy from the impact of tiny projectiles moving faster than the speed of sound, making them particularly suitable for spacecraft shielding from high-speed micro-debris.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 391 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
Net income 2023 128 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2023 249 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 2 165 M 2 579 M 2 579 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC42.33%2 579
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.05%140 150
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.91%110 342
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.85%72 885
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.41%60 044
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.87%44 784