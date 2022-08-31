Log in
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
2022-08-30
351.60 GBX   -0.51%
QinetiQ : Recognition for innovative career development and benefits offering

08/31/2022
The announcement, which recognises the most innovative HR teams and initiatives from a variety of industries across Australia, reflects QinetiQ's commitment to thinking outside the box, embracing progressive ideas and collaborating to bring these ideas to life.

Speaking about the recognition, General Manager People & Capability Jessica Ciccozzi said, "Evolving what we are doing and applying innovative thinking will become even more important as we grow to ensure we maintain our progressive approach to HR and our market position as employer of choice. We're committed to remaining an employer of choice within the Defence Industry by offering progressive, industry-leading benefits that offer true flexibility at every stage of our peoples' careers."

QinetiQ was evaluated by a panel of judges on a selection of QinetiQ's industry-leading programs and initiatives from the last 12 months, including:

  • Summer Hours: Summer Hours is a wellness initiative that enables our people to compress their workweek hours to finish work at lunchtime on Fridays. The initiative was well-received by our people, extending weekends to provide additional time for our people to focus on what's important outside of work.
  • Test & Evaluation Sovereign Skills Program: Our T&E Sovereign Skills Program is a career-defining opportunity for candidates to expand the horizons of their Test & Evaluation careers. The program provides candidates with international experiential learning and specialist training opportunities from global experts, equipping individuals with the technical, behavioural and leadership competencies for future T&E leadership roles in Australia. The program aims to enhance Australian expertise to deliver world-class mission-critical assurance to our global defence and security customers.
  • Graduate Development Program: Our award-winning Graduate Development Program is an 18-month program that offers young professionals the opportunity to work alongside Australian and global technological experts on some of Australia's leading Defence projects and platforms in the land, air and maritime domains. With options for three 6-month rotations or one 18-month placement, the program is a truly immersive experience, enabling young professionals to follow their curiosity and tailor their learning experience to match their evolving interests.

Visit Careers at QinetiQ to find out more about QinetiQ's industry-leading flexibility and wellness benefits.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 04:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
