Buck Elton has been promoted to Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Defense Modernization Business Unit, replacing Steve Iwicki, who has retired. Elton will oversee the Defense & Technology Solutions division while continuing to lead the Defense Modernization business unit, with an emphasis on delivering excellence to customers while growing business into space, data, high-end SETA and AUKUS markets. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force as a Major General after 31 years of service, Elton has gained extensive experience working at the senior levels of DoD, U.S. Government Agencies and with International Partners.

Buck's extensive experience and strategic acumen make him the perfect fit to lead our Defense Technologies and Solutions Business Unit, commented President & CEO Shawn Purvis. His leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and delivering innovative solutions to our customers.

Brendan Hess has assumed the newly created role as Vice President of Operational Excellence after serving as Vice President of the Far Ridgeline Engagements (FRLE) organization.

Hess will lead operational initiatives and leverage new approaches to integration and change management for the company to drive improved business outcomes and performance excellence. Before joining QinetiQ US, Brendan served as a non-commissioned office and Counterintelligence Special Agent in the U.S. Army. He will collaborate directly with President & CEO Shawn Purvis.

Reflecting on the appointment, Purvis commented, Brendan's proven track record of leadership and dedication to excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead our operational initiatives. His strategic vision and commitment to process improvement will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth.

With these appointments, QinetiQ US is well-positioned to drive continued innovation and excellence in the defense and technology sectors, delivering mission-critical solutions to its customers worldwide.