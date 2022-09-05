Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  QinetiQ Group plc
  News
  Summary
    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:25 2022-09-05 am EDT
339.00 GBX   +0.59%
05:00aQINETIQ : Zero Waste Week
PU
08/31QINETIQ : Recognition for innovative career development and benefits offering
PU
08/30QINETIQ : Congresswoman Lori Trahan Visits QinetiQ Inc to Tour Latest Robotics
PU
Summary 
Summary

QinetiQ : Zero Waste Week

09/05/2022 | 05:00am EDT
The following provide more information where QinetiQ has operations:

Australia

Canada

Belgium

Germany

Sweden

USA

Wales

Scotland

The concept of Zero Wasteis driven through a shared understanding for the need to reduce waste as far as possible to zeroin order to maintain environmental sustainability. Inspired largely by the natural eco system that efficiently reduces nearly all organic substances to reusable components to provide new life and growth, this symbiotic life cycle is both sustainable and renewable, providing a well proven model for human adoption.


Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 08:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 397 M 1 617 M 1 617 M
Net income 2023 128 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2023 245 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 1 927 M 2 231 M 2 231 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steve Wadey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Borg Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Function Director-Technical
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC26.69%2 231
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.78%128 924
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.77%110 985
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.22%73 790
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.87%61 553
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.55%43 475